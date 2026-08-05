Former Fox News Host Predicts This Will Happen to Fauci in the Next Five Years

Dr. Anthony Fauci was heavily criticized by Senate Republicans last Wednesday. He was called before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to discuss his handling of the COVID pandemic. His diaries, found on HHS servers, revealed an egotistical maniac who also forced federal workers to compete for cash prizes meant for himself. He faced intense scrutiny, but will he face legal consequences? Maybe — but that could take years, or so Bill O’Reilly believes. He thinks the courtroom will be Fauci’s new home in the next five years, with George Soros and his allies paying his legal bills.

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Bill O’Reilly just made one of the boldest predictions yet about Anthony Fauci: He’s going to be “in court for the next five years.”



O’Reilly says Fauci may have escaped federal prosecution with the pardon from Biden...but the real legal battle is only just beginning.



O’REILLY:… pic.twitter.com/pge6Y81fXM — Overton (@overton_news) August 4, 2026

O’REILLY: “Now Fauci has got a pardon from the Biden people, you know that.” “But the states of Louisiana and Florida are starting to investigate him.” “I don’t know what for, it’s just beginning, but the attorneys general in those states, they’re looking to get him.” “And then other red states will join and they’ll try to nail him on a state level, on damage done to the individual states.” “So Fauci is going to be in court for the next five years.” “The feds can’t get him because of the pardon, but the states, if they can prove that Fauci committed a state crime, they can get him.” “Now, Fauci’s gotta be funded. He can’t pay the bills, his legal bills on that.” “So he’ll go into the progressive movement…” “You know, Soros will pick up the tab or somebody like that.”

Fauci pleaded the Fifth over 100 times during his hearing, as it was not covered by Biden's blanket pardon. Yet, he might have partially waived them in his opening remarks. Catherine Herridge noted that IRS official Lois Lerner faced the same issue when she delivered remarks that touched on areas under scrutiny at the time, the 2013 IRS targeting scandal.

A contempt vote is coming, but seeing this guy brutalized in court would be fine by me. That’s the punishment. It’s the process. The process is the punishment, and five years of endless humiliation does sound very satisfying.

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