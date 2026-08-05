Ted Cruz Just Brought Abdul El-Sayed's Terror Organization Ties to Light Through Explosive Testimony

Sen. Ted Cruz helped to expose links between Michigan Democrat U.S. Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s connections to terror organizations during a hearing on Wednesday.

Advertisement

🚨WATCH: A counterterrorism expert just EXPOSED Abdul El-Sayed in a hearing with Ted Cruz



CRUZ: "Do you believe that there is a Muslim Brotherhood branch operating in the United States?"



WITNESS: "Yes."



CRUZ: "Does Abdul El-Sayed's candidacy for Senator in Michigan concern… pic.twitter.com/ndn9yY8BLF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2026

Cruz questioned counter-terrorism expert Kyle Shideler about El-Sayed’s connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations during a hearing on alleged operations by the Brotherhood in the United States. After Cruz’s probing, Shideler remarked that he held concerns over El-Sayed’s candidacy due to links held to the Brotherhood by El-Sayed’s father-in-law, Jukaku Tayeb.

Tayeb formerly served as the head of CAIR-Michigan and, according to Shideler, has affiliation to the Brotherhood via CAIR and the Islamic Society of North America. Shideler claimed that ISNA’s founders committee boasts a roster of several known Brotherhood members.

Shideler further claimed that El-Sayed’s ties to Emgage, an Islamic civic action group that drives get-out-the-vote campaigns, are of great concern considering the organization’s close links to CAIR and because the founder was once on a terror watchlist.

El-Sayed’s campaign has received significant funding from CAIR leadership, which have dropped more than $115,000 in contributions to his race to date. CAIR has been added to the list of foreign terror organizations by multiple state governments. The Muslim Brotherhood, which Shideler’s testimony revealed that El-Sayed held numerous connections with, was designated as a terror organization by the Trump administration in January.

🚨INSANE: Abdul El-Sayed has taken over $115,000 from the foreign terrorist organization CAIR.



This includes his father-in-law, who serves on the CAIR-Michigan board, and the CAIR Executive Director who said he was "happy" to see Hamas break out of Gaza on October 7th. pic.twitter.com/C0C0Ezb5fo — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) August 5, 2026

El-Sayed will take on Republican Mike Rodgers, a former FBI agent, for control of Michigan’s Senate seat in the midterms this November.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.