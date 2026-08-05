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What a Line by Mike Rogers to Kick Off the General Election Phase of Michigan's Senate Race

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 05, 2026 3:00 PM
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What a Line by Mike Rogers to Kick Off the General Election Phase of Michigan's Senate Race
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

It’s over. Abdul El-Sayed is the Democrats’ Senate candidate for Michigan, but red flags abound for this far-left candidate who thinks we deserved the 9/11 attacks and associates with anti-American figures like Hasan Piker. It was supposed to be a double-digit blowout. That’s what pollsters predicted — Rep. Haley Stevens has no shot, except that El-Sayed only won by a 0.97-point margin. The rural vote was reluctant to support someone perceived as sympathizing with terrorists, and neither were black voters. Once again, Democrats struggle to understand that these far-left candidates do not connect well with their core constituents. 

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For now, it’s a messaging bonanza for the far left, which got their ideal candidate through, though not without help from Mallory McMorrow, who likely siphoned votes from Stevens and stayed around like a bad cold despite dropping out. Stevens not running up the score in her home county, Oakland, also likely contributed to her defeat. It also exposed a very uncomfortable shift in the Democrat Party, as rich white suburbanites who dot Oakland drift toward communism. 

Black voters have never been on board with this, which is why they derailed Bernie Sanders’ two presidential campaigns. Jewish, Black, and rural voters make up a large part of the electorate for this upcoming election, and they do not support this crazy, terrorist-loving clown. I’ll also bet that we have some Haley Stevens supporters who vote Republican. 

Still, former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers hit the ground running with this line against El-Sayed, as the general election begins:

I spent years hunting terrorists and bringing Osama bin Laden to justice. Never in a million years did I think that I would be running against someone who believes America deserved 9/11."

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If the GOP can flip this seat, it’ll not only increase the drama within the Democrat Party over their coddling of these crackpots, but it’ll also ensure Republicans maintain control of the Senate. 

So, thank you, Democrats. You made that task easier. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | SOCIALISM
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