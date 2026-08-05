What a Line by Mike Rogers to Kick Off the General Election Phase of Michigan's Senate Race

It’s over. Abdul El-Sayed is the Democrats’ Senate candidate for Michigan, but red flags abound for this far-left candidate who thinks we deserved the 9/11 attacks and associates with anti-American figures like Hasan Piker. It was supposed to be a double-digit blowout. That’s what pollsters predicted — Rep. Haley Stevens has no shot, except that El-Sayed only won by a 0.97-point margin. The rural vote was reluctant to support someone perceived as sympathizing with terrorists, and neither were black voters. Once again, Democrats struggle to understand that these far-left candidates do not connect well with their core constituents.

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El-Sayed running 13 points BEHIND McKinney, a challenger who ousted an incumbent in Detroit



Sign of weakness of El-Sayed as a candidate (in a Black district) https://t.co/34kysKTVxg — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 5, 2026

These are the type of primary results that — win or lose — raise lots of red flags surrounding El-Sayed’s electability.



Black voters going big for Stevens, so far. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 5, 2026

Abdul would perform even worse with rural voters in the general election and would do even worse than the average Democrat.



Rural voters in Michigan make up about 19% of the state's population but they comprised around 40% of the increased voter turnout in 2024. https://t.co/fTL69K2YyE — Lauren Werner (@LaurenWern) August 5, 2026

If Stevens falls short, her lackluster performance in her home county of suburban Oakland cld be what does her in.



Only up 51-46% in her home base (and that's with huge margins with Jewish voters).



Sign that white affluent suburbanites are swinging to the socialist left. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 5, 2026

Decision Desk HQ projects Abdul El-Sayed wins the Michigan US Senate Democratic Primary#DecisionMade: Wed, Aug 5, 8:35 AM EDT



Follow live results here: https://t.co/82nmXqN8dZ pic.twitter.com/wjeoCaunXi — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 5, 2026

For now, it’s a messaging bonanza for the far left, which got their ideal candidate through, though not without help from Mallory McMorrow, who likely siphoned votes from Stevens and stayed around like a bad cold despite dropping out. Stevens not running up the score in her home county, Oakland, also likely contributed to her defeat. It also exposed a very uncomfortable shift in the Democrat Party, as rich white suburbanites who dot Oakland drift toward communism.

Black voters have never been on board with this, which is why they derailed Bernie Sanders’ two presidential campaigns. Jewish, Black, and rural voters make up a large part of the electorate for this upcoming election, and they do not support this crazy, terrorist-loving clown. I’ll also bet that we have some Haley Stevens supporters who vote Republican.

Still, former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers hit the ground running with this line against El-Sayed, as the general election begins:

The money quote from Rogers: "I spent years hunting terrorists and bringing Osama bin Laden to justice. Never in a million years did I think that I would be running against someone who believes America deserved 9/11." https://t.co/2dplmAx3OG — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 5, 2026

I spent years hunting terrorists and bringing Osama bin Laden to justice. Never in a million years did I think that I would be running against someone who believes America deserved 9/11."

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If the GOP can flip this seat, it’ll not only increase the drama within the Democrat Party over their coddling of these crackpots, but it’ll also ensure Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

So, thank you, Democrats. You made that task easier.

The NRSC debuts first attack ad in the US Senate Michigan race against Abdul El-Sayed pic.twitter.com/d3N3RB3CGT — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 5, 2026

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