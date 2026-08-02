Why Can't WNBA Coaches Define What a Woman Is?

I have a question, and I promise I'm asking it in good faith, with a smile on my face and my hands raised in the universal gesture of "I genuinely just want to understand." Here it is: why does defining the word "woman" appear to be the single hardest pop quiz in professional sports right now?

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Because this week, not one, not two, but three WNBA head coaches were asked some version of the same basic question—should biological males compete in women's sports—and all three responded like I'd asked them to derive the Riemann hypothesis on a napkin.

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White led off. "I don't know that I would say I'm educated enough from a scientific standpoint," she said, before noting she's not "educated enough at the different levels" to weigh in further. Fair enough, except that Stephanie White coaches in a league whose name has the letter W built directly into it. Not a hidden W. Not a silent W. The very first letter. It's right there on the jerseys.

Portland Fire coach Alex Sarama went next, an hour earlier, actually, so if anything he had a head start. His answer: "To be completely honest, I don't think I've ever had to think about that." A basketball coach in a women's professional league had never once had occasion to think about what makes his league a women's league. I don't know whether to call that refreshing honesty or the setup to a very expensive joke.

Then, the next day, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve stepped up to the mic and—credit where it's due—actually said a sentence with content in it. Reeve said it's "not the case" that biological men are in girls' locker rooms, calling the framing "problematic" and full of "innuendo." Which is a real position! I disagree with it, but at least it's a position, built out of actual words that mean actual things, unlike her colleagues' interpretive dance around the subject.

So now we've got a nice little sampler platter: one coach who isn't "educated enough," one coach who's "never had to think about it," and one coach who has thought about it and landed on an answer a great many biologists, endocrinologists, and frankly common-sense grandmothers across America would dispute. Three different answers. Zero consistency. And somehow all three still manage to avoid using the word "biology," almost like it's a name you don't say out loud in a horror movie.

Here's my favorite part of this whole circus, though: it's not actually that hard a question. A fifth grader can define "woman." A dictionary can define "woman." Even a Supreme Court confirmation hearing tried to define "woman" a few years back, and famously ran into a Justice who told the Senate Judiciary Committee she couldn't answer because she wasn't a biologist. I mean, if a sitting Supreme Court nominee can't get it right under oath, maybe we shouldn't be shocked when a basketball coach can't either. But somewhere between the Senate hearing room and the WNBA locker room, "I'm not a biologist" went from an awkward dodge to an entire institutional talking point.

Which brings me to the part that isn't funny anymore, even though I've enjoyed making fun of it for six paragraphs. These coaches are not confused. Nobody who has spent a career recruiting rosters, negotiating scholarships, and building game plans around the specific athletic realities of women's basketball is secretly baffled by biological sex. This isn't a "can't." It's a "won't." And there's a difference between a person who genuinely doesn't know something and a person who knows exactly what they'd have to say next if they answered honestly—and would rather stand at a podium and simply not say it.

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There's also a delicious irony sitting under all of this that nobody in that press room seems to want to touch: every single one of these coaches has an entire career, salary, and professional identity built on the premise that the WNBA is a women's league. The W is not decorative. It's the business model. Somebody, somewhere, had to know what a woman was in order to found a whole league around protecting a space for them to compete. Ask these same coaches to explain what makes their league distinct from the NBA, and I promise you the answer arrives instantly, no hedging, no science degree required.

So here's where I'll land, gently, because this isn't really about mockery. If the people running women's sports won't stand up for what "women's sports" means, then it falls to the rest of us—fathers, brothers, coaches, fans, anyone who actually loves the women in their lives—to do it for them. Protecting a safe, fair space for women and girls to compete isn't a scientific mystery. It's a promise—and promises don't require a biology degree.

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