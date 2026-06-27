Caitlin Clark Is Making Other WNBA Coaches Post Delusional Nonsense on Social Media

Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA. The woke crowd might not like it, but sorry, guys, the woman who could make this league relevant isn’t black or gay. That’s life. However, in their anger, this league has gone out of its way to undermine its own chances to increase viewership, revenue, and relevance. Clark is left off key promotional materials and snubbed from the 30th anniversary cover. It’s not a veteran thing—Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese are featured. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd called the league paranoid, weird, and insular.

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"The WNBA, they just keep driving into a wall at full speed with Caitlin Clark…this is a paranoid, weird, insular league" – Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/R124wJulLi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2026

On the court, she’s taking a beating, with the latest incident being punched in the throat by Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas. No foul was called, but it was on video. After review, it was upgraded to a flagrant two, with Thomas suspended for a game (via CBS Sports):

Caitlin Clark got punched in the throat & stepped on by Alyssa Thomas.



No foul, of course 🙄 pic.twitter.com/peBy5K3kfi — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 25, 2026

The Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas has received a flagrant foul penalty and been suspended for one game after hitting Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in the throat during a game Wednesday night, the WNBA said Thursday. The hit happened with 6 minutes and 52 seconds left in the second quarter of the Fever-Mercury game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Thomas' fist made contact with Clark's throat while the two scrambled for the ball. In the moment, no foul was called by referees, which Fever coach Stephanie White called "egregious" in comments after the game. "The fact that it was a no-call … You got to call it," White said, adding that the lack of a foul in the moment was "absolutely unacceptable."

And this is what Phoenix associate head coach Kristi Toliver posted:

Phoenix Mercury associate head coach Kristi Toliver showed support on Instagram for Alyssa Thomas, who was suspended for one game for punching Caitlin Clark in the throat.



She included a quote from Michelle Obama’s 2016 DNC speech: “When they go low, we go high”



The full quote… pic.twitter.com/tEQ3VEuSfm — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 26, 2026

Toliver, quoting Michelle Obama, doesn’t fit the context at all. It’s not even relevant. It only demonstrates that your thinking is flawed or at best, lacking knowledge of history. The former first lady was talking about bullies; Thomas punched Clark in the throat.

Just truly delusional stuff here.

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