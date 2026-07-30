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The Latest Story Involving Sophie Cunningham Once Again Shows the WNBA Is a Clown Show League

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Jul 30, 2026 6:30 AM July 30, 2026 6:30 AM
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The Latest Story Involving Sophie Cunningham Once Again Shows the WNBA Is a Clown Show League
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

I never thought I’d write this much about the WNBA, but here we are. I don’t typically watch this league, and a YouTube channel dedicated to its highlights mainly features clips of hard fouls and nasty injuries. The Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham and her teammate, Caitlin Clark, produce some good highlights, and they can play. Both are also disliked by the WNBA fanbase: Clark for being the face of the league, but not black and gay, and Cunningham for wanting to protect women's sports. 

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The Indiana Fever played the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, and two fans wore clothing that provoked a lot of angry fans at the Climate Change Arena: t-shirts from XX-XY Athletics, which is a company that has supported Cunningham’s stance on transgender athletes in women’s sports—it’s also a scientifically accurate piece of apparel. Founder Jennifer Sey has been vocal on this topic. The triggered Storm fans knew too, and these kids were approached by these crazy people. We later found out it was the co-owner of the Storm (via ESPN):

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The Seattle Storm apologized Wednesday for an exchange that took place between one of their co-owners and two fans during the team's 105-95 home loss to the Indiana Fever.

The incident occurred Tuesday night and began with a demonstration outside Climate Pledge Arena.

Ahead of the game, a crowd of a few dozen gathered to support Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and to promote a statewide ballot initiative, IL26-638, that would bar transgender students from participating in girls' athletics at Washington schools.

Some members of the group carried signs in support of Cunningham or wore T-shirts depicting the XX and XY chromosomes. Some of them were also inside the arena during the game.

[…]

"We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night's game. We apologize that this happened," Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder said in a statement released Wednesday. "Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect."

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Cunningham responded to the incident after the game:

I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind. 

Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon yay for gifts. 

Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.

Celeste Keaton has been fined and suspended from the next five Storm home games.

What a mess, and these people wonder why this league isn't growing like the NBA—it’s because of this. They can't stop getting in their own way. 

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Absolute clown show.

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News Topics INDIANA | TRANSGENDER | WASHINGTON
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