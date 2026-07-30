The Latest Story Involving Sophie Cunningham Once Again Shows the WNBA Is a Clown Show League

I never thought I’d write this much about the WNBA, but here we are. I don’t typically watch this league, and a YouTube channel dedicated to its highlights mainly features clips of hard fouls and nasty injuries. The Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham and her teammate, Caitlin Clark, produce some good highlights, and they can play. Both are also disliked by the WNBA fanbase: Clark for being the face of the league, but not black and gay, and Cunningham for wanting to protect women's sports.

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The Indiana Fever played the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, and two fans wore clothing that provoked a lot of angry fans at the Climate Change Arena: t-shirts from XX-XY Athletics, which is a company that has supported Cunningham’s stance on transgender athletes in women’s sports—it’s also a scientifically accurate piece of apparel. Founder Jennifer Sey has been vocal on this topic. The triggered Storm fans knew too, and these kids were approached by these crazy people. We later found out it was the co-owner of the Storm (via ESPN):

These two girls were also with me. I was dealing with the verbal assault on the other girls still and I wasn’t there to witness this at the end of the game. Awful excuse for a “man.” https://t.co/X91irJOVMC — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 30, 2026

BREAKING: I’m told that Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted, verbally berated & cussed at the two young Sophie Cunningham supporters at the Fever vs Storm game Tuesday night.



Keaton called them “f****** insane” & said “How dare you come here and pull this s***?!"… pic.twitter.com/pLQ9g0jPz9 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 29, 2026

Statement from Seattle Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder to @FOS on incident involving minority owner Celeste Keaton allegedly calling two Sophie Cunningham supporters “f——- insane” pic.twitter.com/DiR6MgdE4r — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) July 29, 2026

What @seattlestorm co-owner Celeste Keaton did last night is against the @WNBA fan code of conduct. Any other fan would be removed. Does she get special treatment? https://t.co/05Fc9fvZ6u — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 29, 2026

The Seattle Storm apologized Wednesday for an exchange that took place between one of their co-owners and two fans during the team's 105-95 home loss to the Indiana Fever. The incident occurred Tuesday night and began with a demonstration outside Climate Pledge Arena. Ahead of the game, a crowd of a few dozen gathered to support Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and to promote a statewide ballot initiative, IL26-638, that would bar transgender students from participating in girls' athletics at Washington schools. Some members of the group carried signs in support of Cunningham or wore T-shirts depicting the XX and XY chromosomes. Some of them were also inside the arena during the game. […] "We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night's game. We apologize that this happened," Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder said in a statement released Wednesday. "Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect."

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Cunningham responded to the incident after the game:

I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind.



Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from… https://t.co/gIVWhEHi3Q — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) July 30, 2026

I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind. Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon yay for gifts. Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.

Celeste Keaton has been fined and suspended from the next five Storm home games.

The WNBA has confirmed to me that Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been suspended from attending the team's next five home games and has been fined. https://t.co/0jaSjUmMbn — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) July 30, 2026

What a mess, and these people wonder why this league isn't growing like the NBA—it’s because of this. They can't stop getting in their own way.

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Absolute clown show.

The WNBA posted a video of Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers betting $400 on which woman’s team would win. Then deleted it after realizing this violates league rules. This entire league is run by morons. pic.twitter.com/c37nXDhCVf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2026

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