CNN Got Absolutely Wrecked By RFK Jr. Over Their COVID Coverage Today

Secretary of Health and Human Services and MAHA chancellor Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was invited on CNN Sunday, where he gave host Dana Bash the Fauci treatment. She wasn’t expecting it. He was prepared for war, while she tried to downplay her employer’s panic porn peddling about the COVID pandemic. Kennedy said she was part of the problem regarding the hyperbole and science fiction that was shoveled down our throats, a claim she took offense to, but Fauci even said they were texting, mocking Republicans who knew the containment regime was built on mostly falsehoods. The arrogance is oozing here:

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This was a long-overdue moment on CNN.



RFK Jr. called out the network on air for helping to silence dissent during COVID.



Dana Bash was getting visibly irritated, after she repeatedly tried to move the conversation away from censorship.



Then he aimed his fire at Dana Bash… pic.twitter.com/yHmIxjgz25 — Overton (@overton_news) August 2, 2026

This may be the most devastating moment CNN has ever faced live on air.



RFK Jr. looked Dana Bash in the eye and accused CNN of abandoning its duty as journalists during COVID...helping shut down debate and scare millions of Americans instead of following the science.



Then he… pic.twitter.com/VoIsMgEABD — Overton (@overton_news) August 2, 2026

KENNEDY: “We need to protect our constitutional rights. That is the primary obligation in our country.” BASH: “What does that mean?” KENNEDY: “Well, during COVID, we completely dismantled our constitutional rights. We began censoring people in violation of the First Amendment.” BASH: “You’re saying what not to do, I’m asking what to do.” KENNEDY: “Well, that’s something to do. That is the number one priority: we protect the Constitution.” BASH: “Forgive me, but you’re talking about rights and I’m asking about a potential public health crisis that is coming. But I do want to… let’s…” KENNEDY: “And one of the mistakes we made last time was suppressing those rights. So people weren’t being heard. Doctors who were saying, ‘You’re doing it wrong,’ were being marginalized and vilified.” BASH: “Again, I really want to move on…” KENNEDY: “Yeah, of course you want to move on because you were part of the problem!” BASH: “No! I wasn’t part of the problem!” KENNEDY: “There was absolute press malpractice. Your job is to have a fierce skepticism toward authority, and you weren’t doing that.” “You were beating up on people who were dissenting!”

And, of course, the COVID vaccine was brought up, an obvious trap for RFK, but he was prepared. It was a day of reckoning for CNN, which will likely produce several segments and “fact-checking” bonanzas to counter this body blow:

RFK Jr. EXPLODES on Dana Bash: “You are saying NONSENSE!”



Kennedy refused to let Bash move on after she declared that the “COVID vaccine worked.”



Kennedy then challenged Bash to cite a single study showing that the vaccine did more good than harm for children.



She never named… pic.twitter.com/rkSj5QDpUL — Overton (@overton_news) August 2, 2026

BASH: “I also don’t want to use this interview to allow you to say things that aren’t entirely true.” “You’re talking about therapeutics, fine. It is also factually true that the COVID vaccine worked!” “The COVID vaccine prevented deaths. There is data upon data upon data. Let’s talk about the measles, please…” KENNEDY: “You think the COVID vaccine protected children?” BASH: “I think that what I have talked to scientists and doctors about…” KENNEDY: “You’ve talked to scientists. Can you show me one study that shows that children were protected by the COVID vaccine?” BASH: “Yes, I can. I can tell you that there are…” KENNEDY: “That vaccine did more good than harm to children. Can you show me ONE study that shows that?” BASH: “I can tell you that when it comes to the vaccine, there have been studies that show that because of vaccine disinformation…there could have been 100 to 200,000 lives in the U.S. saved.” KENNEDY: “You are saying NONSENSE!” “You are saying something that you cannot show me a single study that says that.” BASH: “Okay, I am not saying nonsense.” KENNEDY: “Somebody told you…” BASH: “Excuse me!” KENNEDY: “Cite me the study right now. What study?!”

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RFK on how to prepare for the next pandemic:

RFK Jr. tells CNN’s Dana Bash that in order to prepare for the next pandemic, we have to first acknowledge that “we did virtually EVERYTHING wrong the last time.”



BASH: “So how do you prepare then? How do you prepare for the next pandemic?”



“I mean, that’s literally part of… pic.twitter.com/9q4HgFIsMX — Overton (@overton_news) August 2, 2026

BASH: “So how do you prepare then? How do you prepare for the next pandemic?” “I mean, that’s literally part of your job now because experts think it’s going to happen within the next ten years, again.” KENNEDY: “I mean, I think we did virtually everything wrong the last time.” BASH: “But what about now?” KENNEDY: “The principal thing that we need to do is we need to listen to what’s happening to doctors on the ground.” “There are 15 million frontline physicians around the world. They’re mainly now connected through the internet.” “We can tell on the front lines what’s working and what’s not.” “If we had listened to those doctors during the COVID pandemic, we would have saved potentially millions of lives.” “There were therapeutics out there that were working. There were doctors that were having no deaths from COVID and treating, in some cases, thousands of patients.” “And we weren’t listening to them and instead we were doing the opposite.”

The whole segment was absolute cinema, and social media is surely eating it up.

CNN’s Dana Bash pressed HHS Secretary RFK Jr. on whether President Trump shares responsibility for the government’s COVID response.



Kennedy pointed out that Trump was against the lockdown, which were the single most damaging policy of the entire pandemic.



BASH: “You have been… pic.twitter.com/pip7ObGUI2 — Overton (@overton_news) August 2, 2026

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DANA BASH: “You want to end this gain-of-function research. Some scientists say, isn’t it better just to put better guardrails around it?”



SECRETARY KENNEDY: “People have been trying to put guardrails around it for generations, and it hasn’t worked.”



“And clearly, the COVID-19… pic.twitter.com/7scqX9B9rZ — Overton (@overton_news) August 2, 2026

Dana Bash freaks out over RFK Jr telling her that she was part of the problem with the media coverage of Covid.



"No, I wasn't."



Fauci noted in a diary entry that Bash was texting him quotes bashing Republicans. pic.twitter.com/iUBInz5mru — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2026

🚨WOW! DANA BASH: Scientists say we need gain of function research!



RFK JR: "The SCIENTISTS, who YOU say are 'experts,' cannot point to ONE instance in HISTORY where research that came out of this kind of experimentation provided us with any benefit!"



🫳🏻🎤 pic.twitter.com/hpEGk9Hf81 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 2, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sec. Bobby Kennedy just OBLITERATED Dana Bash to her face



"I'm not debating this with you. Of course you won't. All you know how to do is repeat things that people told you and say, 'Trust the experts!' That's what you did during Covid.”



“Now we know that Anthony… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 2, 2026

RFK: "Can you show me one study that shows that children were protected by the covid vaccine?"



Bash: "There are studies that show because of vaccine disinformation, there could have been 200,000 lives saved."



RFK: "You are talking nonsense. What study?"



Bash: "What studies are… pic.twitter.com/MsbAmLziww — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 2, 2026

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