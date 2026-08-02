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CNN Got Absolutely Wrecked By RFK Jr. Over Their COVID Coverage Today

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 02, 2026 2:00 PM
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CNN Got Absolutely Wrecked By RFK Jr. Over Their COVID Coverage Today
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Secretary of Health and Human Services and MAHA chancellor Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was invited on CNN Sunday, where he gave host Dana Bash the Fauci treatment. She wasn’t expecting it. He was prepared for war, while she tried to downplay her employer’s panic porn peddling about the COVID pandemic. Kennedy said she was part of the problem regarding the hyperbole and science fiction that was shoveled down our throats, a claim she took offense to, but Fauci even said they were texting, mocking Republicans who knew the containment regime was built on mostly falsehoods. The arrogance is oozing here:

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KENNEDY: “We need to protect our constitutional rights. That is the primary obligation in our country.”

BASH: “What does that mean?”

KENNEDY: “Well, during COVID, we completely dismantled our constitutional rights. We began censoring people in violation of the First Amendment.”

BASH: “You’re saying what not to do, I’m asking what to do.”

KENNEDY: “Well, that’s something to do. That is the number one priority: we protect the Constitution.”

BASH: “Forgive me, but you’re talking about rights and I’m asking about a potential public health crisis that is coming. But I do want to… let’s…”

KENNEDY: “And one of the mistakes we made last time was suppressing those rights. So people weren’t being heard. Doctors who were saying, ‘You’re doing it wrong,’ were being marginalized and vilified.”

BASH: “Again, I really want to move on…”

KENNEDY: “Yeah, of course you want to move on because you were part of the problem!”

BASH: “No! I wasn’t part of the problem!”

KENNEDY: “There was absolute press malpractice. Your job is to have a fierce skepticism toward authority, and you weren’t doing that.”

“You were beating up on people who were dissenting!”

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And, of course, the COVID vaccine was brought up, an obvious trap for RFK, but he was prepared. It was a day of reckoning for CNN, which will likely produce several segments and “fact-checking” bonanzas to counter this body blow:

BASH: “I also don’t want to use this interview to allow you to say things that aren’t entirely true.”

“You’re talking about therapeutics, fine. It is also factually true that the COVID vaccine worked!”

“The COVID vaccine prevented deaths. There is data upon data upon data. Let’s talk about the measles, please…”

KENNEDY: “You think the COVID vaccine protected children?”

BASH: “I think that what I have talked to scientists and doctors about…”

KENNEDY: “You’ve talked to scientists. Can you show me one study that shows that children were protected by the COVID vaccine?”

BASH: “Yes, I can. I can tell you that there are…”

KENNEDY: “That vaccine did more good than harm to children. Can you show me ONE study that shows that?”

BASH: “I can tell you that when it comes to the vaccine, there have been studies that show that because of vaccine disinformation…there could have been 100 to 200,000 lives in the U.S. saved.”

KENNEDY: “You are saying NONSENSE!”

“You are saying something that you cannot show me a single study that says that.”

BASH: “Okay, I am not saying nonsense.”

KENNEDY: “Somebody told you…”

BASH: “Excuse me!”

KENNEDY: “Cite me the study right now. What study?!”

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RFK on how to prepare for the next pandemic:

BASH: “So how do you prepare then? How do you prepare for the next pandemic?”

“I mean, that’s literally part of your job now because experts think it’s going to happen within the next ten years, again.”

KENNEDY: “I mean, I think we did virtually everything wrong the last time.”

BASH: “But what about now?”

KENNEDY: “The principal thing that we need to do is we need to listen to what’s happening to doctors on the ground.”

“There are 15 million frontline physicians around the world. They’re mainly now connected through the internet.”

“We can tell on the front lines what’s working and what’s not.”

“If we had listened to those doctors during the COVID pandemic, we would have saved potentially millions of lives.”

“There were therapeutics out there that were working. There were doctors that were having no deaths from COVID and treating, in some cases, thousands of patients.”

“And we weren’t listening to them and instead we were doing the opposite.”

The whole segment was absolute cinema, and social media is surely eating it up. 

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News Topics CENSORSHIP | CNN | COVID-19 | ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. | VACCINES
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