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Spanish Police Finally Crack Down, but on the Wrong People

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 02, 2026 11:00 AM
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Spanish Police Finally Crack Down, but on the Wrong People
AP Photo/Antonio Sempere

Things in the Spanish town of Ceuta are not going well. Days after hordes of Moroccan invaders overwhelmed the borders in the town on the African coast, it seems the police are finally doing something to silence the Spanish citizens objecting to this African invasion of their nation.

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According to some video, the police were using batons against those who were objecting to how the Spanish government handled the invasion

Is anyone surprised by this? Europe has a long history of welcoming and protecting so-called migrants while punishing the citizens who question or object.

Hmm, indeed.

It's a total mystery why people are upset about this. Total mystery.

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The chaos is the point.

Yes. The biggest yes in the history of yes.

It's clear lots of leftists have read Alkinsky.

Because attacking the bad guys is racist.

CNN and the New York Times have both reported that most of the invaders went back to Morocco. Few are buying that, and countries like Italy and Finland want to bar Spain from the visa-free Schengen Area, which would allow these invaders to travel to 29 other European nations. Spain, for its part, not only promised amnesty to these illegal aliens, but the Spanish Supreme Court recently ruled that any migrants captured at sea could not be immediately deported. 

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This was entirely predictable, and it illustrates what a nation without borders looks like. Remember that the Democratic Socialists of America want to abolish our borders, and allow this to happen here on a daily basis, much like it did under the Biden regime.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics EUROPEAN UNION | FINLAND | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | SPAIN
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