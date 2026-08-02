Spanish Police Finally Crack Down, but on the Wrong People

Things in the Spanish town of Ceuta are not going well. Days after hordes of Moroccan invaders overwhelmed the borders in the town on the African coast, it seems the police are finally doing something to silence the Spanish citizens objecting to this African invasion of their nation.

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According to some video, the police were using batons against those who were objecting to how the Spanish government handled the invasion

Today, Spanish police finally started swinging their batons against the crowds on the streets of Ceuta



Unfortunately, they attacked the Spanish locals were protesting against how the government allowed 50 000 illegal migrants cross the border



No batons against migrants pic.twitter.com/JOvfsndddz — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 1, 2026

Is anyone surprised by this? Europe has a long history of welcoming and protecting so-called migrants while punishing the citizens who question or object.

Hmm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2026

Hmm, indeed.

https://t.co/Td0SdBHY5k Gosh, I can't imagine why the locals are upset with these creatures flooding over the border. Spain is careening towards another civil war if the current socialist government continues to allow this flood of illegal migrants to come into the country. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) August 1, 2026

It's a total mystery why people are upset about this. Total mystery.

The priority is completely inverted.

50,000 people cross the border in a day → almost no force.

Locals protest the chaos that follows → batons come out. When the state treats its own citizens as the greater threat than an uncontrolled border, trust collapses for a reason. — 🇺🇲Nevada Liberty 1864🇺🇲 (@NevadaLiberty64) August 1, 2026

The chaos is the point.

Spanish police attack their own citizens for protesting migrants but not the migrant rioters, looters & rapists.



Spain needs a new government- no insane leftists?



a. Yes

b. No https://t.co/CD3A5XM9vE — 🏛 🌹PeriklestheGREAT 🌹 🏛 "Vox Populi, Vox Dei" (@PeriklesGREAT) August 1, 2026

Yes. The biggest yes in the history of yes.

“The real action is in the enemy's reaction.”



― Saul D. Alinsky, Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals (1971) https://t.co/LzXLy70Wy6 — Michael O'Fallon - Sovereign Nations (@SovMichael) August 1, 2026

It's clear lots of leftists have read Alkinsky.

Why do European cops always attack their own citizens instead of the bad guys? https://t.co/GJz6zXMCfT — Mark Delbridge 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@DelbridgeMark1) August 1, 2026

Because attacking the bad guys is racist.

CNN and the New York Times have both reported that most of the invaders went back to Morocco. Few are buying that, and countries like Italy and Finland want to bar Spain from the visa-free Schengen Area, which would allow these invaders to travel to 29 other European nations. Spain, for its part, not only promised amnesty to these illegal aliens, but the Spanish Supreme Court recently ruled that any migrants captured at sea could not be immediately deported.

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This was entirely predictable, and it illustrates what a nation without borders looks like. Remember that the Democratic Socialists of America want to abolish our borders, and allow this to happen here on a daily basis, much like it did under the Biden regime.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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