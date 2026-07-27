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Tipsheet

Of Course, the Indiana Fever Did This Over Sophie Cunningham's Stance on Men in Women's Sports

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 27, 2026 6:30 AM
Of Course, the Indiana Fever Did This Over Sophie Cunningham's Stance on Men in Women's Sports
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

I don’t think Indiana Fever shooting guard Sophie Cunningham is a MAGA supporter, but the fact that she believes women’s sports should only have women participating in them has made her public enemy number one with the progressive left. The best part is that cancel culture is dead: she continues to gain popularity for common-sense takes on this position, her new shoe launched and sold out—she’s solid. Her pointing incident with Phoenix Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner in June became a viral sensation.

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Cunningham also didn’t back down when her opinion on this issue faced some strong backlash from the usual critics. Instead of supporting their players on a common-sense stance, the Fever’s front office chose to distance itself from Cunningham. 

Our players are thoughtful adults with their own perspectives and voices, and those views are their own. We are committed to welcoming fans from every background and treating everyone with respect, and that’s what guides us as an organization.”

Hey, they could’ve suspended her. They didn’t. Still, it circles back to how this league is too soaked in woke nonsense, leaving it a laughingstock amid talent that could make it more relevant. Caitlin Clark’s treatment is nothing short of puzzling, as she’s the cash and ratings bonanza, but they refuse to protect her because she’s a straight white woman. 

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Related:

INDIANA SPORTS TRANSGENDER WOKE WOMEN'S SPORTS

The face of the league isn’t a black gay woman, WNBA. That doesn’t draw. Clark and Cunningham are doing that part organically. One is being brutalized on the court, while the other is facing some heat for declaring that men shouldn’t be playing in women’s sports. 

The horror, I know. Again, until they get someone at the helm who isn’t a moron, this league will continue to make weird decisions. 

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