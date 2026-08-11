Death Cult: Massachusetts Governor Signs Bill Legalizing Abortion Up to Birth

It was an utterly macabre scene in Massachusetts yesterday, as Democrat Gov. Maura Healey signed legislation legalizing abortion up to birth and removing previously existing protections for post-24 weeks abortions. The death sentence, which overwhelmingly passed the Democrat House on July 22, was met with cheers and smiles of surrounding women who champion "reproductive freedoms."

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Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signs the bill for abortions up to birth as Democrats celebrate. pic.twitter.com/BlfTobYbeD — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 10, 2026

The new legislation removes the previous 24 week limitation, permitting abortion throughout the pregnancy by "allowing physicians to rely on their professional medical judgment, consistent with accepted standards of care, when providing abortion care later in pregnancy." It also eliminated a list of "statutory exceptions" that previously permitted late-term abortion in "exceptional cases." Now, with a doctor's approval, abortion can be performed at any point for virtually any reason.

Several Massachusetts Democrats parroted the notion that the legislation protects and supports women by granting them privacy between their doctors. "As the Trump Administration ramps up attacks on reproductive care and abortion access nationwide, Massachusetts must continue closing gaps in care so that women have full autonomy over the care they need, when and where they need it," said State Sen. Robyn Kennedy, Senate sponsor of the bill. State Rep. Christine Barber, House sponsor of the bill echoed the same, saying, "Throughout relentless attacks on reproductive rights, Massachusetts has prioritized the fundamental rights and health care of its residents."

No matter what Donald Trump does, we will protect your reproductive freedom. pic.twitter.com/9fKXaaPEde — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) August 10, 2026

Massachusetts performed approximately 49,450 in 2024, drawing huge swaths from medical abortion pills shipped out of state. The vast majority of abortions in Massachusetts occurred in the first trimester, but these new permissions will almost certainly shift that breakdown and cause more late-term abortions.

Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, gave a statement to Life News.

Governor Healey and the Massachusetts Legislature have erased the final protections for unborn children who can feel pain and who could survive outside the womb. At the very stage when premature babies are receiving lifesaving care in neonatal intensive care units, Massachusetts will permit abortionists to end the lives of children of the same age—and even older. That is not compassion, and it is not health care.

The lifted restrictions make Massachusetts the 10th state, including D.C., to have no gestational limit on abortion, permitting the murder of unborn babies up to the point of birth. Incredibly, these states do not report gestational age data of their performed abortions to federal trackers like the CDC. Additionally, public health reports do not tally post-viability procedures within the jurisdictions that have no limits on abortion. What are they trying to hide?

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