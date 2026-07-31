Massachusetts Is Poised to Pass Late-Term Abortion Legislation

Massachusetts is poised to become the 12th state in the nation to allow the barbaric practice of late-term abortion, and the legislation, which was fast-tracked through the state legislature, is likely to pass this afternoon or evening.

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Under this law, an abortionist with a medical degree can sign off on abortions, allowing them to perform the procedure in the second and third trimesters.

BREAKING: Massachusetts Dems have suspended the rules to fast track a bill allowing abortion up until birth, bypassing the full committee process to bring the bill to the Senate before they adjourn for the year on Friday.



If an abortionist with a medical degree signs off,… pic.twitter.com/XUjYb7lbB2 — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) July 30, 2026

Here's more:

A bill easing access to late-term abortion in Massachusetts passed in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. The Senate is expected to vote on the measure before the legislative session ends next week. If the bill becomes law, Massachusetts would be among the states with the fewest restrictions on abortions late in pregnancy. Current state law limits abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy, with several exceptions that advocates have said are not enough to ensure that all women in need of abortion care can get it without leaving the state. Those exceptions allow late-term abortions if the life of the pregnant woman is in danger, if her physical or mental health is at risk, if there is a “lethal fetal anomaly” or if there is a “grave fetal diagnosis.” The new bill would allow an abortion after 24 weeks if a doctor deemed it appropriate.

The vast majority of late-term abortions are done not to save the life of the mother. Studies have shown most women procure late-term abortions simply because they didn't know they were pregnant, disagreed with the baby's father on abortion, or other delays, citing “difficulty securing insurance coverage,” “difficulty getting to the abortion facility,” and “not knowing where to go for an abortion” as other reasons

With medical intervention, a baby born as early as 22 weeks gestation can live. The youngest premature baby is Nash Keen, who was born at 21 weeks gestation on July 5, 2024. At 24 weeks, babies are capable of smiling and reacting to loud noises.

And the late-term abortion procedure is cruel and brutal, involving dismemberment of the baby or lethal injection—something many pro-abortion people oppose when it comes to criminals. Many abortionists admit to not performing this lethal injection. The Charlotte Lozier Institute notes that more than 60,000 abortions occur after 15 weeks gestation annually, and science shows unborn children are capable of feeling pain at that point.

Ten states, including the District of Columbia, allow abortion at any point. The U.S. is just one of eight countries that allow abortion at any stage in pregnancy, along with places like China. Most European nations limit abortion after 15 weeks.

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"Massachusetts already allows abortion in the first 24 weeks, but that isn't enough for Democrats whose party holds the position of no limits on abortion whatsoever," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of SBA Pro-Life America. "If Gov. Healey signs this bill into law, Massachusetts will join 10 states and Washington, D.C., with an all-trimester abortion policy where babies are killed after the point they can survive outside the womb. These extreme laws that only 10 percent of Americans support are enabled by the 'states-only' philosophy on abortion. The GOP must abandon the failed 'leave it to the states' position and move the country toward a national protection for unborn children across this nation."

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