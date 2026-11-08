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IRGC Targets Three Oil Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 08, 2026 2:00 PM
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IRGC Targets Three Oil Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps claims to have destroyed three oil tankers crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

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Satellite images depicted smoke rising from the Strait. Authorities from the United Kingdom had confirmed incidents with two tankers crossing the Strait this morning, but announced that no casualties were sustained by any of the crew.

The renewed action in the Strait follows a strike by U.S. forces against a tanker in the Gulf of Oman that reportedly attempted to violate the blockade against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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U.S. Central Command has strengthened its efforts to blockade Iran as well. The group announced yesterday that a new task force had been created to limit the state’s ability to conduct trade over land routes and through the Caspian Sea.

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News Topics IRAN | MILITARY | TRADE
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