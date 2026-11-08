IRGC Targets Three Oil Tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps claims to have destroyed three oil tankers crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC-N) says three vessels that attempted an “unauthorized” transit of the Strait of Hormuz “suffered explosions and fires.” The video it released with the statement shows a column of smoke rising from an intense fire in the distance, taken from a moving vessel. The IRGC has attributed similar incidents to naval mines, a claim disputed by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) who says the recognized primary transit routes are clear of all mines. Nearly every incident reported an attack by unknown projectiles, likely drones and missiles. Attacks on shipping in the region continue to escalate, with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center reporting about 10 incidents since November 1st, including at least two in which a seafarer was killed. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 8, 2026

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Sentinel-2 satellite imagery shows a large, dark column of smoke rising near the location where NASA FIRMS first detected a thermal anomaly at about 6 a.m. UTC today. The imagery comes as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says three tankers exploded and caught fire this morning along an “unauthorized” route in the Strait of Hormuz. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 8, 2026

Satellite images depicted smoke rising from the Strait. Authorities from the United Kingdom had confirmed incidents with two tankers crossing the Strait this morning, but announced that no casualties were sustained by any of the crew.

The renewed action in the Strait follows a strike by U.S. forces against a tanker in the Gulf of Oman that reportedly attempted to violate the blockade against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

CENTCOM forces disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 7, after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran multiple times. A U.S. military aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of St. Kitts-flagged M/V Huda, disabling the ship after CENTCOM forces directed the crew to abandon targeted spaces. The cargo vessel tried to depart regional waters after visiting an Iranian port. Read the full release online: https://t.co/5wW1LqN1oW — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 7, 2026

U.S. Central Command has strengthened its efforts to blockade Iran as well. The group announced yesterday that a new task force had been created to limit the state’s ability to conduct trade over land routes and through the Caspian Sea.

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