CENTCOM Announces New Task Force to Blockade Iranian Borders

United States Central Command has announced that it will begin a new blockade of Iranian land routes as a part of a new initiative called “Task Force Iron Gate.”

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https://t.co/xUcO520Enu — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 7, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: CENTCOM launches major effort to SHUT DOWN Iran's LAND ROUTES after the Navy cut off the regime's oil at sea CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper ordered the creation of "Task Force Iron Gate." Based in Tampa — about 20 military and civilian personnel working with other federal agencies Its targets are advanced weapons, dual-use technology, sanctioned materials, and illegal cash moving across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea "Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with U.S. interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military." CENTCOM says the naval blockade has already STOPPED Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil Trump is going full force to STRANGLE Iran. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 7, 2026

CENTCOM announces Task Force Iron Gate to blockade land routes into Iran https://t.co/tU1XZFBDvW — barry with the NED (@bonzerbarry) November 7, 2026

A new team, composed of 20 military and civilian personnel based out of Tampa, Florida, will coordinate with federal agencies to shut down land routes and the Caspian Sea in and out of the Iranian state, limiting the movement of “advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams.”

"The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea," said Admiral Brad Cooper in a release. "Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with U.S. interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military."

The group claims that blockade efforts have prevented Iran from exporting over $25 billion in crude oil overseas.

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