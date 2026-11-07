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CENTCOM Announces New Task Force to Blockade Iranian Borders

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 07, 2026 10:30 AM
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CENTCOM Announces New Task Force to Blockade Iranian Borders
AP Photo/Horst Faas

United States Central Command has announced that it will begin a new blockade of Iranian land routes as a part of a new initiative called “Task Force Iron Gate.”

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A new team, composed of 20 military and civilian personnel based out of Tampa, Florida, will coordinate with federal agencies to shut down land routes and the Caspian Sea in and out of the Iranian state, limiting the movement of “advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams.”

"The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea," said Admiral Brad Cooper in a release. "Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with U.S. interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military."

The group claims that blockade efforts have prevented Iran from exporting over $25 billion in crude oil overseas.

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News Topics IRAN | MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY
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