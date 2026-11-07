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Advertisers Flee Left Podcasters Who Cracked Up Over ‘Digging Up Charlie Kirk and Doing It Again’

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 07, 2026 3:00 PM
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Advertisers Flee Left Podcasters Who Cracked Up Over ‘Digging Up Charlie Kirk and Doing It Again’
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Advertisers are fleeing a left-wing podcast whose hosts spent over 30 seconds laughing at the assassination of Charlie Kirk. 

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan spent 30 seconds laughing about “digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.”

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The comment referred to the assassination of husband and father Charlie Kirk, who traveled to Utah and was fatally shot in 2025 for challenging college students to prove him wrong. 

However, the podcasters have edited the segment after conservatives complained to the show's advertisers. Multiple sponsors have pulled their support.


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News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | UTAH
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