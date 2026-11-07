Advertisers Flee Left Podcasters Who Cracked Up Over ‘Digging Up Charlie Kirk and Doing It Again’

Advertisers are fleeing a left-wing podcast whose hosts spent over 30 seconds laughing at the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan spent 30 seconds laughing about “digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.”

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The comment referred to the assassination of husband and father Charlie Kirk, who traveled to Utah and was fatally shot in 2025 for challenging college students to prove him wrong.

Podcasters Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan can't stop laughing at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse and "doing it" again to him. After laughing for 30 seconds straight, the women falsely claimed that Tyler Robinson was a 'MAGA person.' They will celebrate your death, laugh uncontrollably, and still be fully convinced they're the "good guys." — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2026

However, the podcasters have edited the segment after conservatives complained to the show's advertisers. Multiple sponsors have pulled their support.

@BrianAtlas We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast. — Cash App (@CashApp) November 6, 2026

For clarity: @BollAndBranch does not currently advertise with the “I’ve Had It” podcast and will not in the future. — Boll & Branch (@BollAndBranch) November 6, 2026

There are several more sponsors to go, though. — Mary McDonald-Lewis (@mmcdonaldlewis) November 7, 2026

my husband got this response from Chewy https://t.co/DrbbZBalZv — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) November 7, 2026





These rotten women have since edited and removed the segment where they laugh at and mock Charlie Kirk while reading "we're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again". Jennifer Welch, Angie Sullivan of the I've Had It podcast. Gutless cowards. https://t.co/4lnyj7eTOf — Brian Atlas (@BrianAtlas) November 6, 2026

NEW: Cash App has severed ties with the 'I've Had It' Podcast after hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughed uncontrollably at the thought of digging up Charlie Kirk's corpse and killing him again. Cash App says they are no longer a sponsor of the show. Just 20 minutes before the women cracked up at the thought of assassinating Charlie Kirk again, Welch had read an ad for Cash App. Surprising anyone would want to sponsor this show in the first place. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2026





The trifecta of truly sicko behavior, endorsement of political violence, and misinformation from the upside down. The Personality Disorder Economy is no good and you really just gotta pray for people who live like this. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 6, 2026

Rachel Welch has made millions by injecting rage into the body politic. In this podcast, she and her co-host break into uncontrollable laughter at a post that says, “We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again." https://t.co/WimFTkKQxn What is notable is that, after her cohost denounces conservatives for spreading false news, they claim falsely that Kirk was killed by a MAGA supporter -- a claim long debunked but repeated by many on the left. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 6, 2026

Here are all the sponsors of Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan's "I've Had It" podcast: Home and bedding: Article, @BollAndBranch , @Casper , @CozyEarth , Ember, Lola Blankets Beauty and apparel: Honeylove, iRestore, @jonesroadbeauty, @Nutrafol Fitness and supplements: Ladder, Momentous Travel and accessories: NOBL Travel, Ridge, Zenni Insurance and hiring: Ethos, @ZipRecruiter — USA 🇺🇸 (@country) November 5, 2026

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Very few on the left will object to this even on just basic decency or humanity grounds -- even if it's just to say: mabye we shouldn't publicly cackle and celebrate when someone is fatally shot in the neck? -- because online group-think means they'll be castigated by their audience and other commentators and they don't have the courage to endure even that kind of trivial criticism. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 6, 2026





I don't know where, when, or how, whether in this life or the next, but Jennifer Welch will regret being an ugly, demonic witch who laughs at the murder of an innocent man. https://t.co/0HhXPJlOj8 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 5, 2026

🚨 SICK: Jennifer Welch read a joke on the I've Had It podcast that said "We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it AGAIN." She and Angie Sullivan put their heads down and LAUGHED for more than 20 seconds. Charlie was assassinated in front of his wife and kids' community at a college event. These two have interviewed Obama, Kamala and AOC. This is the Democrat base now, and they're celebrating. https://t.co/CkniMLXkJZ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 5, 2026

Jenner Welch and Angie Sullivan, this is repulsive. Regardless of anyone’s political position, the mirth you express about the brutal murder of another human being is repugnant. It is a disgusting display of a complete lack of empathy, respect for human life, compassion, maturity, and personal morals. There is no personal standard being upheld by either of you. @Hanover_Square Press, @YouTube @ApplePodcasts — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 6, 2026

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