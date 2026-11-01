Shooting Outside of College Football Stadium Leaves One Dead and Eight Injured

A shooting during “post-game celebrations” outside of a college football venue in Birmingham, Alabama left one dead and eight injured on Saturday night.

Developing: Multiple people shot near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, following college football game. https://t.co/9HTsSLHhhp — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 1, 2026

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🚨 #UPDATE: Police now confirm there were 9 total victims, including 1 person killed, 1 in critical condition and 7 others listed as stable. Shortly after 7:50 p.m. Saturday, October 31, shots rang out near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, during post-game celebrations following the 85th Magic City Classic. The shooting occurred near the 400 block of Graymont Avenue West, also referenced as the Fourth Street West and Graymont Avenue area, more than an hour after Alabama A&M defeated Alabama State 31-28 in the 85th annual Magic City Classic. Multiple firearms have been recovered from the scene. Following the shooting, authorities suspended all remaining Magic City Classic tailgating activities and ordered everyone to leave the stadium property. The public was also urged to stay away from Legion Field. Birmingham Police are pleading with the community to come forward with any video footage they may have captured before, during or after the shooting. Anonymous submissions are accepted through the department's tip portal. The investigation remains active. Police have not publicly identified a suspect or announced any arrests. — zach bitango (@ZachBitango) November 1, 2026

Authorities say that shots broke out at around 8:00 PM after the Magic City Classic rivalry game between Alabama State and Alabama A&M, the historic bout between the state’s two largest HBCUs.

No suspects have been named, and authorities have yet to announce an arrest stemming from the shooting. Authorities have likewise yet to release a suspected motive for the shooting. As a result, police have requested for the public to come forward with any video that they might have of the incident.

🚨Birmingham Police Department Needs Your Assistance🚨 The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in sharing any video footage you may have from the Magic City Classic shooting incident at Legion Field that occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2026. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) November 1, 2026

Multiple firearms were reportedly recovered from the scene, and one of the eight injured is currently in critical condition.

The news comes after 11 people were shot outside of Florida A&M during homecoming celebrations just one week ago.

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