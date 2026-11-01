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Shooting Outside of College Football Stadium Leaves One Dead and Eight Injured

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 01, 2026 10:30 AM
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Shooting Outside of College Football Stadium Leaves One Dead and Eight Injured
Townhall Media

A shooting during “post-game celebrations” outside of a college football venue in Birmingham, Alabama left one dead and eight injured on Saturday night.

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Authorities say that shots broke out at around 8:00 PM after the Magic City Classic rivalry game between Alabama State and Alabama A&M, the historic bout between the state’s two largest HBCUs.

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No suspects have been named, and authorities have yet to announce an arrest stemming from the shooting. Authorities have likewise yet to release a suspected motive for the shooting. As a result, police have requested for the public to come forward with any video that they might have of the incident.

Multiple firearms were reportedly recovered from the scene, and one of the eight injured is currently in critical condition.

The news comes after 11 people were shot outside of Florida A&M during homecoming celebrations just one week ago.

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News Topics ALABAMA | CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE
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