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Shooting at Florida A&M University Leaves 12 Injured

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 25, 2026 9:30 AM
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Shooting at Florida A&M University Leaves 12 Injured
Townhall Media

Authorities say that 12 people have been injured, including six minors, in a shooting near Florida A&M University’s stadium.

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Authorities have confirmed that 11 of the individuals were struck by gunfire, with three victims in critical condition. Investigators claim that the shooting occurred due to a “physical altercation” that devolved. One additional individual was injured while attempting to flee the chaos.

A statement from Florida A&M, an HBCU in Tallahassee, Florida, released the following statement: "Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident. While the campus remains safe, individuals are encouraged to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to conduct its investigation."

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The shooting took place as the school was wrapping up its homecoming week festivities.

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News Topics CRIME | FLORIDA | GUN VIOLENCE
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