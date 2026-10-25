Shooting at Florida A&M University Leaves 12 Injured

Authorities say that 12 people have been injured, including six minors, in a shooting near Florida A&M University’s stadium.

BREAKING: 11 people shot near Florida A&M University football stadium — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 25, 2026

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BREAKING: Police confirm at least 11 people shot near Bragg Stadium at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. One person was injured fleeing the scene. Among the victims are 6 adults and 6 children, police added. https://t.co/wnUhlJ088M — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 25, 2026

BREAKING: Tallahassee police confirm at least 12 people injured in shooting near Bragg Stadium at Florida A&M University. 11 of the victims suffered gunshot wounds. https://t.co/2vx77dh31a — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 25, 2026

Authorities have confirmed that 11 of the individuals were struck by gunfire, with three victims in critical condition. Investigators claim that the shooting occurred due to a “physical altercation” that devolved. One additional individual was injured while attempting to flee the chaos.

A statement from Florida A&M, an HBCU in Tallahassee, Florida, released the following statement: "Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident. While the campus remains safe, individuals are encouraged to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to conduct its investigation."

Our hearts are with the victims and everyone affected by tonight’s incident on Perry Street. Please avoid the area as Tallahassee police investigate. Read the University’s statement below and follow official University channels for updates. https://t.co/n4yPinLPh9 — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) October 25, 2026

The shooting took place as the school was wrapping up its homecoming week festivities.

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