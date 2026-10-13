Democrats Introduce Bill to Abolish ICE and Border Patrol Ahead of Midterm Elections

Rep. Delia Ramirez, a radical Democrat from Illinois, has introduced a bill to disband ICE and Border Patrol, and “dismantle” the Department of Homeland Security.

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NEW: Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) has just introduced her new legislation that would completely dismantle DHS, abolish ICE, and replace it with the “Department of Community Safety”. The bill would also abolish CBP, which means getting rid of Border Patrol & customs officers at ports of entry at land borders, airports, and sea ports. This would result in completely open borders with no federal agency left to screen or detain people coming into the country both legally and illegally. Details on the “Reimagining Safety Act” from Rep. Ramirez’s press release: — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 13, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! In a mask-off moment, anchor baby birthright citizen Rep. Delia Ramirez (D) FILES TO ABOLISH ICE AND CBP — and dismantle the Department of Homeland Security entirely She's literally only a citizen because her parents illegally came here 😡 DEPORT HER. The "Reimagining Safety Act," would: - Abolish ICE and CBP - Dismantle DHS - Create a new "Department of Community Safety" - Redirect DHS funds to "community" programs - Curb "militarized enforcement" and surveillance - Begin setting up a separate "civil" immigration system This is code for a mass amnesty plan. Her co-sponsors are Rashida Tlaib, Adelita Grijalva, and Jim McGovern, and the bill is backed by more than 40 left-wing groups She even blamed "threats against our elections by Trump, Markwayne, and Miller" as a reason to tear DHS down. If they win Congress, THIS IS WHAT THEY WILL DO VOTE RED. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2026

The bill, labeled the Reimaging Safety Act, is being pitched as a “first-of-its-kind bill” that would establish a new cabinet department, dubbed the “Department of Community Safety,” but did not elaborate in her press release on what that would entail.

Other promises of the legislation include a commitment to “reinvest funds in our communities,” “curb militarized enforcement,” and “begin the process of establishing a separate civil immigration system.”

The co-sponsors for the bill include Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Adelita Grijalva, and Jim McGovern, and has been endorsed by the Chicago chapter of CAIR, an organization that has been designated as a terror organization by some Republican governors.

The bill was originally announced on September 23.

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