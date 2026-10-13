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Democrats Introduce Bill to Abolish ICE and Border Patrol Ahead of Midterm Elections

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 13, 2026 7:00 PM
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Democrats Introduce Bill to Abolish ICE and Border Patrol Ahead of Midterm Elections
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Rep. Delia Ramirez, a radical Democrat from Illinois, has introduced a bill to disband ICE and Border Patrol, and “dismantle” the Department of Homeland Security.

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The bill, labeled the Reimaging Safety Act, is being pitched as a “first-of-its-kind bill” that would establish a new cabinet department, dubbed the “Department of Community Safety,” but did not elaborate in her press release on what that would entail.

Other promises of the legislation include a commitment to “reinvest funds in our communities,” “curb militarized enforcement,” and “begin the process of establishing a separate civil immigration system.”

The co-sponsors for the bill include Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Adelita Grijalva, and Jim McGovern, and has been endorsed by the Chicago chapter of CAIR, an organization that has been designated as a terror organization by some Republican governors.

The bill was originally announced on September 23.

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News Topics BORDER PATROL | DHS | ICE | ILLINOIS | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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