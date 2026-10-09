Ken Paxton Sets Up 'Tala-Freak-Out' Hotline to Find Missing Opponent

As we pass through 13 days without a Texas appearance from Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico, the Ken Paxton campaign is launching a “Tala-Freak-Out Tip Line” for Texas residents to “join the search for Jimmy.”

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🚨 13 DAYS MISSING. We’ve tried posters. We’ve tried a formal proof-of-life request. Now we’re asking every Texan to join the search for Jimmy. Call the Tala-Freak-Out Tip Line: 833-56-WYAJT (833-569-9258) https://t.co/tFmWv3akoT — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 9, 2026

The decision came after Paxton once again requested proof-of-life of Talarico following his complete silence.

NEW: @KenPaxtonTX’s campaign is doubling down on its demand for “proof of life” from James Talarico, now 13 days since his last reported in-person appearance. https://t.co/pTAu3YSTns — Brandon Waltens (@bwaltens) October 9, 2026

The campaign has refused requests from local media for a proof-of-life virtual interview to quash the mystery.

A local anchor asked James Talarico’s campaign for a “proof of life” zoom interview. They declined. Where is he??? https://t.co/UgYP8AJCbB — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) October 9, 2026

Talarico campaign officials claim that their candidate is sick with the flu, which apparently precludes him from making any public statement as the election rapidly approaches. Staffers claim that Talarico is set to rejoin the trail as soon as tomorrow.

Democratic state Rep. James Talarico has been off the trail for 12 days. His campaign says he is suffering from the flu and expected to be back in action this weekend. https://t.co/lze826nayB — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 8, 2026

Still, the sudden absence without a compelling explanation has sparked rumors online that Talarico has suffered a mental breakdown and was institutionalized. Much like the flu story, no concrete proof for the claim is available to confirm the veracity of the story.

My sources are telling me Talarico is in a mental health facility. His campaign has stopped actively planning events in the vital homestretch of the campaign. If this is true, this is actually a time to pray for Talarico. We should, of course, savagely mock his smug, awful campaign advisors, by all means...and while yes, of course, this would be disqualifying for Talarico's aspirations to be a Texas Senator, we must hold empathy for anyone undergoing crisis. Campaigns are brutal, and not everybody is cut out for it. You need very thick skin. As much as I don't want Talarico anywhere near government, I also don't want wish him harm, and no political office is worth having a breakdown. His awful advisors are at fault for this. They pushed him to be something he isn't, and it didn't work. I'm praying that this isn't true, and he's OK. You want to win these fights on the battlefield of ideas, not the minefield of poor health. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 9, 2026

Talarico’s disappearance comes as early voting in Texas opens in just 10 days. Election Day itself is only 25 days from now.

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