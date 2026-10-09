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Ken Paxton Sets Up 'Tala-Freak-Out' Hotline to Find Missing Opponent

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 09, 2026 2:15 PM
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Ken Paxton Sets Up 'Tala-Freak-Out' Hotline to Find Missing Opponent
AP Photo/LM Otero

As we pass through 13 days without a Texas appearance from Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico, the Ken Paxton campaign is launching a “Tala-Freak-Out Tip Line” for Texas residents to “join the search for Jimmy.”

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The decision came after Paxton once again requested proof-of-life of Talarico following his complete silence.

The campaign has refused requests from local media for a proof-of-life virtual interview to quash the mystery.

Talarico campaign officials claim that their candidate is sick with the flu, which apparently precludes him from making any public statement as the election rapidly approaches. Staffers claim that Talarico is set to rejoin the trail as soon as tomorrow.

Still, the sudden absence without a compelling explanation has sparked rumors online that Talarico has suffered a mental breakdown and was institutionalized. Much like the flu story, no concrete proof for the claim is available to confirm the veracity of the story.

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Talarico’s disappearance comes as early voting in Texas opens in just 10 days. Election Day itself is only 25 days from now.

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News Topics TEXAS | KEN PAXTON | JAMES TALARICO | 2026 ELECTIONS
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