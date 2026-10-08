Andy Ogles Leads GOP's Call for Investigation Into Transitioning of Child Without Parents’ Consent

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles, joined by eight of his Republican colleagues, will soon call on Attorney General Todd Blanche to launch a criminal investigation into whether Massachusetts state officials conspired to deprive a Catholic couple of their constitutional rights after their daughter was “transitioned” at school without their knowledge or consent.

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Exclusive: @RepOgles, joined by 8 GOP colleagues, has penned a letter to AG Todd Blanche requesting a criminal investigation into the viral Sophie Kutzkos case in Massachusetts.



Read the letter here: pic.twitter.com/CJ77qpdZZG — Joe Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) October 8, 2026

In a letter to Blanche exclusively acquired by Townhall, Ogles argued that the incident involving Joseph and Arlene Kutzko raises questions as to whether or not Massachusetts officials violated federal law by taking custody of their daughter, Sophie, because the parents objected to her gender transition.

The Kutzkos alleged that their daughter was exposed to LGBT indoctrination by school, which conflicted with their Catholic beliefs, and was subsequently counseled about her gender transition without their knowledge. The couple learned that their daughter was being transitioned only after the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families took custody of her and accused them of abuse.

The Kutzkos have now spent roughly two years unable to contact their daughter, according to Ogles, while fighting in court to prevent Massachusetts from physically “transitioning” Sophie.

The case went viral in mid-September, resulting in the Trump administration announcing an investigation into the matter through the Department of Education.

Now, Ogles is asking the Department of Justice to investigate whether school officials and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families have conspired to deprive the Kutzkos of rights protected by the Constitution and federal law.

“We believe that school officials might have conspired with DCF to take a child away from her parents because they did not support ‘transitioning’ her,” Ogles wrote in the letter. “This is a far more egregious violation of the parental ‘right to direct the religious upbringing of their children,’ than was present in Mirabelli or Mahmoud.”

The letter from Ogles explained that DCF later acknowledged that the allegations of abuse against both parents were “unsupported,” before making a new allegation of neglect. He believes that the circumstances raise questions about whether the allegations were being used as a pretext to remove the child from her parents because they refused to affirm her alleged transition.

Ogles is now asking Blanche to take the matter beyond a civil investigation and is requesting that the Department of Justice investigate whether state officials conspired to deprive the Kutzkos of their rights and, if so, hold those responsible “to the fullest extent of the law.” He likewise has requested that the Justice Department conduct criminal investigations into other cases of a similar nature.

Pro-family advocacy groups have expressed their admiration for the leadership displayed by Ogles.

“The importance of protecting children in modern America from harmful sex-rejecting procedures cannot be overstated. We have to use every tool at our disposal to defend America's youth from being preyed upon. That's why the American Principles Project is excited to support Congressman Andy Ogles as he continues the fight to defend our kids,” said Caleb Pascoe, Government Affairs Manager at American Principles Project.

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Ogles sharply criticized the Massachusetts case in a statement to Townhall.

“Nobody has the right to rip a child away from her parents because they refuse to bow to perverse gender ideology,” Ogles told Townhall.

“Radical Massachusetts bureaucrats have no problem destroying a family, maligning their faith, and accusing good parents just to desecrate the incontrovertible reality of a child’s sex,” Ogles continued. “I am grateful for the work President Trump has already done to protect parental rights, and I stand ready to support this effort in Congress.”

One co-signer of the letter also spoke out about the disturbing case.

“Transgenderism is a mental illness," said Rep. Clay Fuller. "We should not allow this to be taking place in our country, and we certainly should not allow the government to be gender transitioning kids."

Seven additional Members of Congress, Reps. Sheri Biggs, Warren Davidson, Keith Self, Mary Miller, John Rose, Jame Baird, and Rich McCormick, have signed onto the letter encouraging a criminal investigation into the matter.

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