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In Massachusetts, You Can Murder Your Children but You Can't Protect Them From the Trans Activists

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 15, 2026 2:00 PM
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In Massachusetts, You Can Murder Your Children but You Can't Protect Them From the Trans Activists
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

Democrats want to abolish the family. Of course, saying that out loud is an unpopular political stance. Just ask William Lawrence, the Democrat running for Congress in Michigan's 7th District. He deleted a bunch of social media posts to protect his campaign and hide his radical views, which include ones where he called for the destruction of the nuclear family. Lawrence wrote "f**k” the nuclear-family home" and called it an “isolating, individualistic, violent way of organizing society,”

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But Americans would violently revolt if a Democrat introduced legislation to make the family illegal, so they find backdoor ways to chip away at the family. And taking kids from parents when those parents object to the sterilization and gender mutilation of their children is one way to do that.

That's what Massachusetts did, taking a teenage girl from her family because, as Catholics, they refuse to "affirm" her transition to a boy.

Here's more:

Catholic parents in Massachusetts are fighting for custody of their trans teen whom they say authorities illegally snatched from their care for secret gender-affirming treatments.

Joseph and Arlene Kutzko are completely cut off from their 17-year-old daughter Sophie, whom child protective services removed from their care in 2024 allegedly because they would not recognize the biological female as a boy, the couple told Fox’s Lighthouse Faith podcast.

Staff at Sophie’s high school in the town of Northborough exposed their daughter to “LGBTQ teachings in topics that conflict with our Catholic beliefs” and eventually counseled her on her own gender transition, the parents claimed.

The couple said they had no idea what was happening until the school alerted state child protective services, which took Sophie from their care.

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A judge has temporarily blocked the state from administering high-dose testosterone as the family fights the case, according to Fox News.

It's also the state where you can abort your unborn child throughout all nine months of pregnancy.

Private school is expensive, and homeschooling isn't for everyone. Which is why conservatives need to retake public schools. 

The Left knows exactly how to break apart families without passing formal legislation. Divide kids from parents by telling them they're "trans" and then use the state to take those kids away. This girl will be irreparably harmed by the state, who will then wash its hands of her.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CATHOLICISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | EDUCATION | MASSACHUSETTS | MICHIGAN
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