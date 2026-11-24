Virginia and Oregon became the first states to sue Elon Musk’s SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp on Monday over child sexual abuse material on some of its platforms.

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The plaintiffs allege that the company misled users about safety measures in Grok, its artificial intelligence program. The platform has a feature allowing users to turn ordinary photos into sexual images.

From Reuters:

Virginia and Oregon sued Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp (SPCX.O), opens new tab on Monday, alleging the company profited from a feature in its AI model Grok that produces child sexual ‌abuse material and other nonconsensual sexual images from photographs while failing to put safeguards in place to stop it. Several state attorneys general had announced investigations into Grok over similar claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon were the first states to sue. The lawsuits filed in state courts accuse SpaceX of misleading consumers about Grok's safety and failing to put adequate safeguards in place while promoting its "spicy mode." That mode allows users to take an existing photograph of a person and generate a sexual or nude image or video, according to the lawsuits. Virginia and Oregon accused SpaceX of violating their respective consumer protection laws. They are seeking damages, penalties ⁠and court orders forcing the company to stop violating state law. SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Grok is available to users of X, the social media platform that is a subsidiary of SpaceX. In a statement posted on X on Monday that didn't directly address the lawsuits, the platform's safety team said it had taken action to block prompts that could generate this type of imagery and worked with law enforcement to pursue people who use the platform to make it. "The people who tried to use Grok Imagine to generate this material did so by deliberately violating our Terms of Service and working aggressively to circumvent our safeguards," the company posted.

The Virginia case points to research estimating that Grok created millions of sexualized images, including more than 20,000 depicting minors. Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones criticized the White House for what he calls an “absence of federal action” and noted that state attorneys general “have stepped in the breach.”

The complaint claims Grok’s design choices were deliberate. “To push its lagging product, Grok, to tens of millions of new users, it stripped out industry-standard safeguards and marketed a ‘spicy mode’ built to produce nudity.”

The complaint seeks $2,500 for each willful violation, among other penalties.

🚨 JUST IN: Elon Musk's X just FIRED BACK after a MAJOR new lawsuit filed by Democrat Attorneys General in Virginia and Oregon over Grok and child abusive content THEY ARE GOING AFTER HIS COMPANIES. "Protecting children is non-negotiable. S*xual content involving minors, whether real or AI-generated, is abhorrent." X's statement did not mention the lawsuit, but it came right after it was filed. "The people who tried to use Grok Imagine to generate this material did so by deliberately violating our Terms of Service and working aggressively to circumvent our safeguards." "Attempting to create this material is a serious crime, and the individuals who do it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." The lawsuits filed today by Virginia AG Jay Jones and Oregon AG Dan Rayfield claim X MISLED users about Grok's safety X says it screens EVERY prompt and every image, and refers abusers to law enforcement — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 23, 2026

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The spicy mode controversy dates back to Grok’s first week, when it launched Imagine in August 2025. It allowed users to generate sexually explicit content, including partial nudity.

The Verge reported that typing a mild prompt about Taylor Swift at a music festival turned up several uncensored topless videos of the singer even though the reporter had not asked specifically for nudity.

The problem worsened in late December 2025 when X users started asking Grok to strip clothing from images of real people. Researchers estimated that the bot generated about 3 million sexualized images during an 11-day span.

X responded by limiting the service to paying subscribers in January 2026. California Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation into the matter and sent the company a cease-and-desist letter.

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