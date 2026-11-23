Several governors have waded into the battle over artificial intelligence regulation on Sunday.

The National Governors Association (NGA) released a statement of principles on Sunday detailing how state and federal governments should regulate the technology.

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The council is led by Democrat Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Republican Indiana Gov. Mike Braun. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joined Moore and Braun in calling for Congress to include governors in the discussions on regulating AI.

“We don’t have to choose between innovation and safety,” Cox said.

The organization’s statement of principles calls for federal and state governments to “Advance innovation AND protect the public,“

It emphasizes that “The United States will not win the AI technological race if the public does not have faith in its safety or believe that it will benefit the people.”

🇺🇸 The National Governors Association is issuing new principles for governing artificial intelligence—even as four governors acknowledged they do not think government understands AI well enough to regulate it. That contrast captures the central policy problem: states are being asked to set rules for systems officials say they do not yet fully understand. The principles may help create a common starting point, but effective regulation will depend on turning broad ideas into rules that can keep pace with rapidly changing technology. https://t.co/tycZYm0Qnv — Ahmad Shah Mohibi (@WarGuy_) November 22, 2026

The document further urges the federal government to take leadership on national security, infrastructure, and international cooperation. However, it does caution against federal overreach when it comes to interfering with state laws and warns that governors will judge any effort to preempt state law against the association’s standing Principles of Federalism.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte (CA-23), who chairs the House Republican Policy Committee, said Sunday that he believes Congress can pass a bipartisan measure before the year ends.

Major pieces of the package have already moved through the relevant policy committees and are waiting on House floor action. The lawmaker said, “So, we actually could get this done this year.”

The National Governors Association's bipartisan AI council, led by Governors Wes Moore, Mike Braun, Josh Stein and Spencer Cox, is calling for independent evaluations or audits of frontier AI models and reporting of serious safety incidents. Their proposed divide: Washington oversees national risks from developing advanced AI, while states retain authority to protect workers, consumers and children as AI is deployed. The council is urging Congress to preserve state protections rather than broadly override state AI laws. — Choblin (@choblin29) November 22, 2026

The bill is titled the Great American AI Act, and it’s built on a discussion draft he released in June with Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA). The draft would create a federal framework for AI governance and allow federal preemption of state AI laws for three years, according to Nextgov. The draft would also bar states from laws targeting AI model development, while leaving states free to regulate the technology’s use.

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The Trump administration urged lawmakers in March to enact legislation preempting state AI rules, and in December the president said he would withhold federal broadband funding from states whose AI laws his administration judged to be holding back American dominance in the technology, according to Reuters.

The president has argued on multiple occasions that imposing onerous regulations would only slow down innovation and give the advantage to America’s foreign enemies and opponents.

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