Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) wants Congress to commit to refusing to bail out artificial intelligence companies if they run into financial problems.

The lawmaker plans to introduce a resolution after Congress returns from Thanksgiving recess declaring that Congress must not “bail out corporations and wealthy investors taking speculative bets on the AI boom at the expense of working families, should the AI industry falter,” according to Semafor.

Advertisement

Schiff would be the first senator to do so, and his plans are a signal that Democrats think harping on AI companies’ precarious financing is a message that will resonate with voters wary of AI and corporate power. Others on Capitol Hill have already been pushing a “no bailouts for AI” message: In the House, Reps. Greg Casar, D-Texas, and Maxine Waters, D-Calif., introduced a similar resolution last month. And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said last year that “should this bubble pop, we should not be entertaining a bailout.” Schiff wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week that billionaires should not expect Congress to help them like during the 2008 housing crisis: “Congressional majorities should be clear: We won’t bail them out.”

Vast sums of money have been pouring into an AI industry that shows great promise, but also great peril. One risk must not be ignored, and that is the systemic risk to the economy. Congress must make it clear: No AI company is too big to fail, and there will be no taxpayer-funded bailout. Read my new op-ed in the @WSJ: https://t.co/ykYDf1ME87 — Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) November 19, 2026

Schiff has not put out a statement on the matter. A source detailed the plan to Semafor. However, he has made statements suggesting this type of action. Last week, he penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal making the case that no AI company should be “too big to fail.”

In the piece, the lawmaker argued that the AI industry is being financed through certain debt structures and special-purpose vehicles while the companies' free cash flow declines.

The AI industry now represents about 3.6 percent of the nation’s economy and will absorb almost $1 trillion in investment in 2026 alone, even after losing $500 billion in value due to the scandal involving Nvidia's CEO.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House have already been making moves in this direction. Reps. Maxine Waters (CA-43) and Greg Casar (TX-35) introduced a resolution on Oct. 29 with 11 other House Democrats, urging the federal government to refuse any rescue of insolvent AI firms and to rule out emergency lending, capital infusions and golden parachutes for their executives, according to the House Financial Services Committee Democrats.

From @WSJopinion: No AI company is too big to fail. The industry has massive promise and equally big risk. Congress needs to rule out any taxpayer bailout, writes @SenAdamSchiff. https://t.co/ugN2HBqS0f — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 20, 2026

The measure would promote federal assistance for workers, retirees, and low-income communities. The resolution is a nonbinding statement of the House’s position and wouldn’t carry the force of law.

Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has been one of the Democrats’ leading anti-artificial-intelligence voices on the Hill. In a post on X, he issued a warning to the companies: “You won’t be bailed out — period. End of Discussion.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) spent the fall arguing that AI borrowing resembles the lead-up to the 2008 crisis.

This comes as AI stocks just pulled through their worst stretch in years. They rebounded Monday morning after the Nasdaq’s worst week since 2020. Anthropic’s shares have flip-flopped just after it went public.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.