Democrats Have Some Horrible Things Planned for Trump Next Year

As the dust settles from the midterm elections, Democrats are undoubtedly working on their plans for next year, after they have control of the House and Senate.

But anyone who’s been paying attention won’t need a crystal ball to predict what Democrats will do when they take power. The nation is in for investigations, fiery hearings, and at least one more impeachment attempt against President Donald Trump and possibly members of his cabinet.

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Democrats flipped seven Republican Senate seats and about 29 to 32 House seats. Incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia (CA-42) posted a two-word warning on X: “LAWYER UP.”

LAWYER UP. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 4, 2026

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not promise a third impeachment attempt in the lead-up to the midterms. But he didn’t rule it out, either.

But now that Democrats will control both chambers of Congress, the prospect of impeachment could be even more dangerous.

Democrats have already filed four impeachment resolutions against Trump after he took office for his second term. All four lawmakers who introduced the resolutions, Reps. Al Green (TX-09), Shri Thanedar (MI-13), Steve Cohen (TN-09) and John Larson (D-CT), lost their primaries or their seats, leaving the resolutions behind as what amounts to a ready-made investigative agenda for the incoming majority.

Trump might not be the only target for impeachment. Back in April, Rep. Yassamin Ansari and eight Democrat cosponsors filed six articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In fact, Jeffries said last month that one of the first things Democrats would do after taking over is run Hegseth out of town.

But there is an important caveat. Even though Democrats will control the House and Senate, removing Trump is far from a foregone conclusion. Convicting the president in the Senate could pose an insurmountable obstacle for Democrats because it would require 67 votes.

Even if Democrats win both uncalled races, they would control only 54 seats. This means 13 Republicans would have to cross the aisle and vote against the president. It’s possible that it could happen, but highly unlikely.

When Democrats aren’t hell-bent on impeaching Trump, they will be launching a series of investigations into the president, his family, and his allies. Garcia’s X post will not be an idle warning.

His Oversight investigation agenda is already on the table: ICE and DHS abuses, corporate corruption, the Epstein files, Trump’s crypto business, and even the financing of Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding.

Democrats will hold the power to subpoena agencies, compel testimony, and hold televised hearings in both chambers.

Elon Musk will also fall under the microscope — especially when it comes to Starlink’s role in Ukraine and work in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8) has discussed reviewing the Trump administration’s public contract procedures and the president’s pardons.

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Key components of Trump’s agenda will suffer as Democrats oppose his every move. They will try to undo the Medicaid work requirements and SNAP changes in the 2025 tax and spending law. They will seek to revive Obamacare subsidies and roll back tax cuts for high-income Americans.

Getting judicial and executive nominees approved by a Democrat-controlled Senate will also be a significant challenge. The administration reportedly plans to confirm as many nominees as possible before January 3.

There is a silver lining for Republicans, however. Since Trump still occupies the White House, Democrats will have a hard time pushing their agenda, as he wields the veto pen.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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