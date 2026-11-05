John Thune Floated a Plan to Save the Conservative Wing of the Supreme Court. Here's the Problem.

There is concern about the new Democratic majorities in Congress and the Supreme Court: will Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas hold out until Republicans can pick their replacements? As of now, the GOP has a chance to retake Congress in 2032. It’ll take years to regain the ground lost unless there is appalling Democratic overreach in 2027, which could happen. Still, Alito, who likely hoped the GOP would retain the Senate this year as projected, will probably have to rethink his retirement plans.

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What are we going to do? The conservative majority is under threat right now, and the last person we want to hear from is pitching this idea: John Thune is mulling a lame-duck session to fill those vacancies if this plan goes through.

Just gonna leave this here... Thune told me & @LauraEWeiss16 that he wouldn’t rule out a lame-duck SCOTUS confirmation “It can be done,” Thune said. “You’re talking about basically 60 days post-election in the lame duck… I certainly wouldn’t rule that out.” https://t.co/cYRUlAMDDJ — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 4, 2026

Oh please, even if I liked this idea, look who’s the quarterback: John ‘weak a**’ Thune, who forever killed our chances of passing the Save America Act. A man who let his caucus wallow in institutional deference, as an incoming Senate Democrat majority will nuke the legislative filibuster. Trump’s veto blessedly stops the crazy train, but this is what we warned about, and these effete clowns thought nothing would come of their ineptitude. Also, you must factor in that Tillis, Cornyn, Curtis, and Murkowski would make a mess of this cockamamie idea.

If Thune couldn’t pass the Save America Act, there is no way he can pull off this lame duck SCOTUS ploy. No way.

I’m dying of laughter.

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