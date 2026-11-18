House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) will be the next Speaker of the House, as the House Democratic Caucus voted for him to remain in a top leadership position on Wednesday with no formal challengers.

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The vote was 251-11, as two Democrats were not voting, according to Punchbowl News. He will then face a total House vote in the winter, but this vote indicates that the caucus will have his back in that effort, Fox News reported.

House Dems tap Jeffries as Speaker-designate. Will stand for Speaker before the whole House in January — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 18, 2026

🚨🚨JEFFRIES WINS 251-11 TWO DEMOCRATS DIDN'T VOTE — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 18, 2026

There were nomination speeches by Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández, Mark Pocan, Derek Tran, Jim Clyburn, as well as Rep.-elect Rebecca Bennett, the outlet reported. The outlet added that a handful of far-left incoming members such as Rep. Elect. Claire Valdez (D-NY) voted against Jeffries bid, saying in a statement that they want to "secure commitments" from the Democrat leader on issues like "Medicare for All" and "ending the genocide in Gaza."

NEWS — Reps Claire VALDEZ Darializa AVILA CHEVALIER Adam HAMAWY Frederick HAYNES Melat KIROS Donavan MCKINNEY Chris RABB all vote no on Jeffries for Speaker “There is still work to be done to ensure the direction our party takes … reflects what our constituents are demanding” https://t.co/98esCkhs9P — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) November 18, 2026

🚨🚨 NOMINATING SPEECHES FOR JEFFRIES STARTING NOW Nominators: Teresa Leger Fernandez Mark Pocan Derek Tran Rebecca Bennett Jim Clyburn — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 18, 2026

The vote ultimately counteracted an unsuccessful push online to recruit Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to challenge Jeffries for the position, as there was a Change.org petition with over 158,000 signatures in support of the Massachusetts lawmaker.

"I do not need to be the speaker of the House to speak for the people,” Pressley said at an event in Boston earlier this week, according to Axios.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley was asked at her town hall this evening if she is challenging Jeffries. She said she is "very humbled to even be in conversation" but is "making no declarations or announcements here." "I do not need to be the speaker of the House to speak for the people." https://t.co/1xjVX9lYrQ — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 17, 2026

“We believe that as Speaker of the House, Ayanna Pressley would bring her innovative spirit and unwavering resolve to tackle the pressing challenges facing our nation,” the petition webpage stated.

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“Her ability to foster meaningful conversations and build bridges across the political aisle makes her uniquely qualified for this pivotal role,” it continued.

On the Republican side, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is stepping back from leadership following the major losses from the GOP this election cycle, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will serve as minority leader in the new Congress. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) has also sought the position.

In the Senate, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is running against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the majority leader position, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) will continue to lead the Republican caucus in the minority next year.

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