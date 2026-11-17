James O'Keefe and Cam Higby made their first appearance in Hennepin County District Court on Monday afternoon, and the judge declined the prosecution’s request for an order barring the two journalists from communicating with one another.

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Neither man entered a plea at the appearance. Morgan Kunz, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office Criminal Division Director, asked Judge Luis Bartolomei to bar the defendants from contacting the alleged victims in the case, any Minnesota election judges, and each other.

The defendants’ lawyers agreed to the first two requests but opposed the third, arguing that the prosecution alleges a conspiracy between the two men and that they must be able to communicate as they assemble their defense.

Moriarty’s office wanted a condition of “no contact” between @JamesOKeefeIII and @camhigby even though they work together.



Judge denied. — Becka Thompson (@becka_thompson) November 16, 2026

Bartolomei rejected the prosecutor's request to bar the defendants from speaking with each other. The defense characterized the charges as the prosecutors' “disgraceful attempt to turn her politics into a criminal conviction.”





O’Keefe told Alpha News, “This is retaliation for doing journalism, plain and simple.”

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The charges stem from an undercover operation during Minnesota's August 11 primary. According to FOX 9, O'Keefe and Higby visited multiple Minneapolis polling places in disguise with hidden cameras to test the state's voter vouching law, which allows a registered voter to confirm the residency of another voter on Election Day.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said the men gave election judges the names of registered voters in the precinct without those voters’ knowledge or consent.

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