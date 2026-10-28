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James O'Keefe Faces Felony Charges Over Undercover Report at Polling Locations

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 28, 2026 1:30 PM
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James O'Keefe Faces Felony Charges Over Undercover Report at Polling Locations
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged conservative journalist James O’Keefe and influencer Cam Higby on Wednesday over an undercover report on Minnesota’s polling places.

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The individuals are facing felony charges for unlawful voting and identity theft after they allegedly misrepresented themselves while conducting their report on the state’s polling locations, according to NBC News:

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who announced the charges at a news conference, accused the pair of entering polling places during state primary election voting on Aug. 11 and identifying themselves using names of registered voters in those precincts without those voters’ knowledge or permission.

“Both men stopped short of signing the oath we all sign before receiving our ballot,” she said. “But Minnesota law states clearly that no individual shall intentionally misrepresent their identity in applying for a ballot.”

O’Keefe and Higby were using a process under Minnesota law known as vouching. It allows people can vouch for other voters on Election Day. A registered voter who lives in the same precinct can vouch for up to eight voters, while staff members of residential facilities can vouch for their residents.

The pair of influencers disguised themselves and recorded themselves going undercover using hidden cameras at the polling places. They posted videos capturing their interactions on social media in August. O’Keefe said in a post on X that they dressed in “Muslim garb” — including, for one of them, a full-face veil known as a niqab — and their goal was to “expose the sheer lunacy of Minnesota’s ‘vouching’ system.”

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O’Keefe and Higby visited multiple Minneapolis polling locations during the state’s August primary races. They filmed themselves posing as voters to ask about the state’s vote vouching provision.

They later posted the videos on social media. The objective was to find out whether they could use the vouching system to vote without providing identification.

Secretary of State Steve Simon said, “As I read the law, you can’t impersonate another registered voter, and that’s exactly what they appear to have filmed themselves doing.”

Neither O’Keefe nor Higby went through with the illegal voting, and one of the people they impersonated was able to vote later that same evening.

Minnesota’s vouching law allows someone who registers to vote on Election Day without the required documents proving their current residence to have another registered voter in the same precinct vouch for them.

The registered voter must accompany the applicant to the polling place and sign an oath confirming they actually reside at their stated address. A single registered voter can vouch for up to eight people, but those who have been vouched for cannot vouch for someone else.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD | MINNESOTA | VOTER ID
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