President Donald Trump said the United States is “looking into” the concerns about a possible Iranian dirty bomb plot against Washington, D.C.

“Well, if there is [an imminent threat], they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before,” the president said while in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday, according to CBS News.

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🚨 NEWS: Trump nodded yes when I asked if Iran was planning to drop a dirty bomb on Washington, DC. “We’re looking into it,” he told us in Manila. Asked if there is any imminent threat, he told me: "Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before." Asked again if there's any reason to think any action is imminent, he said: "I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 17, 2026

Intelligence from the federal government sparked speculation about a possible plan for a “dirty bomb” to be used by the Islamic Republic in order to harm those who are part of the Trump administration, according to CNN on Monday night.

“We remain vigilant monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland,” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said in a statement regarding the report.

Exclusive: New US intel indicating Iran is developing plans to target senior admin officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington, DC, has sparked a flurry of contingency planning even as officials debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot, 7 US officials tell us. w/ @KatieBoLillis, @NatashaBertrand & @KristenhCNN https://t.co/AtabrDiS4l — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) November 16, 2026

A United States official said that Middle Eastern nation has been greatly weakened by the conflict with the U.S.

“Iran is a failed country, weaker than ever before after the United States wiped out their military, sunk their navy, and destroyed their defense industrial base. President Trump and his team are unwavering: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon to threaten the American people and our allies,” the official stated.

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