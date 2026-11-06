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This Is What Texas Republicans Are Doing Before Gina Hinojosa Takes Office

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 06, 2026 1:30 PM
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This Is What Texas Republicans Are Doing Before Gina Hinojosa Takes Office
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Texas Republicans are scrambling after Democrat Gina Hinojosa became Texas governor-elect and are working out ideas to limit her power when she takes office.

Republican state Rep. Brian Harrison (TX-10) started pressing Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to restrict emergency powers granted to the governor, according to FOX 4.

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Before Hinojosa takes office, some Republican lawmakers are calling on Abbott to limit the powers the governor can wield.

Republican Texas House Rep. Brian Harrison, who represents parts of Ellis County, has called on Gov. Abbott to call a special session to restrict the emergency powers granted to the governor.

Harrison's call also includes prohibiting the governor from suspending or modifying statutes.

The Texas State Rep. had previously authored a bill in 2022 seeking to limit the office's power, but it did not move forward.

Part of that 2022 bill read, "Never-ending emergency powers are antithetical to representative government and render people powerless.  Legislative bodies allowing a single executive branch official to both write and enforce laws is the biggest threat to our constitutional system of divided government and should be opposed irrespective of which political party runs the executive branch."

Harrison told FOX 4, “If Governor Abbott wants to do one final good thing for the state of Texas, he will respond to this, and he will immediately convene the Texas legislature to make sure that Gina Hinojosa does not inherit what are effectively all the powers of a dictator in the state of Texas.”

Harrison’s bill would also require judicial review of emergency orders and prohibit the governor from reissuing emergency orders that expired or were rejected by the state legislature.

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The lawmaker sent a letter to Gov. Abbott noting that “Due to Texas’s absurd (and almost certainly unconstitutional) emergency powers laws, Gov. Hinojosa will literally inherit the power to modify laws, ignore laws, or create and enforce laws – including criminal laws – on a whim.”

Hinojosa has not directly addressed Harrison’s proposal, but during her first post-election news conference on Thursday, she said, “The people of Texas have spoken, and I think it’s important that as elected leaders we respect what the people of Texas have said.”

And this is why we shouldn’t give so much power to one official. The legislature exists for a reason. But in Texas’ case, they abdicated much of their power to the executive branch. Once you give a government official power, it is difficult to take it back.

Allowing this to happen might seem wise in the moment to the party in power. But it isn’t so great once the opposition gets into power.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GREG ABBOTT | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TEXAS
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