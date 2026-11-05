President Trump Urges Senate Republicans to Pass This Bill Before Democrats Take Over

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to demand that the Senate finally pass the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent and end the twice-yearly clock change.

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Trump said passing the measure would be one last legislative victory for Republicans before Democrats take over Congress next year.

“Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act,” Trump wrote. “It’s so dark outside, so early (Sunset was 5:06 P.M., and it was dark by 5:31 P.M. — Isn’t that ridiculous?).”

Just a few days ago it was so nice and sunny at this same time. In addition, everyone’s been running around changing their clocks all over the place. I didn’t want to make a big deal out of this prior to the Election because I didn’t want to have certain Senators lose their Race, in a landslide, but it is too bad they can’t get it done. The House sent it over to the Senate with great bipartisan support, numerous times (308-117), but the Senate didn’t take it up. We have far bigger priorities, but I will keep fighting for this!

The bill passed in the House in July and went to the Senate the next day, where it has remained ever since. The measure would make daylight saving time the new permanent standard while allowing states to opt out in favor of permanent standard time. Rep. Vern Buchanan (FL-16), the bill’s sponsor, said, “This commonsense legislation reflects what Americans have been saying for years: it’s time to lock the clock and make daylight saving time permanent.”

JUST IN: President Trump RAGES at the U.S. Senate for not passing the Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. “It’s so dark outside, so early (Sunset was 5:06 P.M., and it was dark by 5:31 P.M. — Isn’t that ridiculous?).” Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act. It’s so dark outside, so early (Sunset was 5:06 P.M., and it was dark by 5:31 P.M. — Isn’t that ridiculous?). Just a few days ago it was so nice and sunny at this same time. In addition, everyone’s been running around changing their clocks all over the place. I didn’t want to make a big deal out of this prior to the Election because I didn’t want to have certain Senators lose their Race, in a landslide, but it is too bad they can’t get it done. The House sent it over to the Senate with great bipartisan support, numerous times (308-117), but the Senate didn’t take it up. We have far bigger priorities, but I will keep fighting for this! President DONALD J. TRUMP” Glad we are focused on the important issues…! — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 4, 2026

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Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has been the main critic opposing the bill. He objected to fast-tracking it in October 2025. In a post on X, he wrote, “Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark, and I’ll always put Arkansas first.”

Trump escalated the fight in October by posting Cotton’s cellphone number and urging Arkansans to call it. Cotton was re-elected Tuesday with 54.3 percent of the vote.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has voiced doubt that the votes are there, and Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told Reuters he did not believe Senate leadership would bring the bill up.

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