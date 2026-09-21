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Trump Just Issued a Dire Warning to Senate Republicans Over Filibuster

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Sep 21, 2026 3:45 PM
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Trump Just Issued a Dire Warning to Senate Republicans Over Filibuster
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his call for abolishing the filibuster to pass key parts of his agenda.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned Republicans of the possible consequences of leaving the filibuster intact.

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“If Senate Republicans don’t TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, the Dumocrats will, and I will be, despite how well our Party is doing, the last Republican President!” Trump wrote. “The Dumocrats will vote in Puerto Rico (4% Republican Vote), and Washington, D.C. (3% Republican Vote), pick up 4 Senators, 8 Congressmen/women, tremendous numbers of Popular and Electoral College Votes and, importantly, control the Voting Mechanisms and Systems, both Legal and otherwise, throughout the United States.”

Trump has repeatedly called on Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster since July 2017, when he sought to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He also pushed them to do away with the procedure to make it easier to pass the SAVE America Act to bypass objections from GOP holdouts in the upper chamber.

Trump and his supporters contend that if Republicans do not abolish the filibuster, Democrats will if and when they get the chance. They say Republicans might as well take the initiative so they can implement their legislative agenda.

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Of course, Democrats haven’t hidden their desire to kill the filibuster. They have been pushing for this since 2013, under former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. They deployed the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold to confirm lower-court judicial nominees to a simple majority.

In 2022, former President Joe Biden and then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer advocated for changing filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislation with a simple majority. 

Senate Republicans blocked Democrats from moving forward on voting rights legislation, and Democrats failed to get 50 votes to change the Senate rules to move forward with the legislation with a simple majority. 

The dramatic night started with the Senate first voting on whether to end debate on the voting rights legislation, a move that failed to get the 60 votes needed to move the bill forward. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then brought up a vote on a rules change to move the legislation forward with a one-time exemption, which was fiercely opposed by Republicans and two members of his own party, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

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Of course, this hasn’t stopped Democrats from whining about the possibility that Republicans might preempt them on the filibuster. Several leftists have criticized the president over the matter. But the reality is that their criticisms aren’t based on principle, but political expediency.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | FILIBUSTER | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
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