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Mary Peltola Takes Lead in Senate Race As 'Decoy Dan' Continues to Rack Up Votes

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 05, 2026 12:30 PM
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Mary Peltola Takes Lead in Senate Race As 'Decoy Dan' Continues to Rack Up Votes
Foto AP/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, Archivo

The Alaska Senate race has taken a turn, with Democrat Mary Peltola now leading Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan by 637 votes in first-choice ballots.

The race remains too early to call with about 75.5 percent of the estimated vote counted, according to the Associated Press. A day earlier, Sullivan led by 1,677 votes in early Wednesday counts before an AP update at 9:03 a.m. ET put Peltola ahead, according to WDUV.

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This particular race garnered national attention when it was revealed that members of Peltola’s campaign recruited an independent candidate named Dan J. Sullivan — the same name as the Republican incumbent. Campaign members and a Democrat operative persuaded “Decoy Dan” to run to confuse voters who might vote for incumbent Sullivan.

Decoy Dan has about 3,583 votes, which could affect the election outcome. Neither leader has a majority. If none of them breaks 50 percent, the Division of Elections will run the ranked-choice tabulation on Nov. 18, Reuters reported.

Peltola told supporters on election night, “It won’t be hours, it won’t be days, it will be weeks,” according to Alaska News

The decoy candidate is central to the fight. Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.’s 3,583 first-choice votes in the Division count are more than five times the margin between Peltola and the real Sullivan. 

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The real Sullivan’s campaign says it found 70 ballots on which voters marked both Sullivans as their first choice, voiding those ballots in the race. The New York Times reported last week that Peltola’s campaign helped recruit the second Sullivan into the race. Her campaign has denied involvement, but a former staffer said Peltola was not involved in the plot, but she was aware of it.

The legal fight is moving more slowly than the count. Judge Sharon L. Gleason dismissed the Justice Department’s certification suit on Sunday, finding the government had failed to establish that a court could redress its claimed injury. 

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The judge wrote that requiring the segregation of ballots cast for Decoy Dan so those voters could be investigated by law enforcement “is not a remedy that this Court can or should order as it clearly violates Alaskans’ right to a secret ballot,” according to the Order Dismissing Action

The complaint was dismissed without prejudice but without leave to amend, and DOJ appealed to the Ninth Circuit the same day, according to The Digital Free Press, reviewing the court records.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | MARY PELTOLA | SENATE
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