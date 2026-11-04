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Republicans Lost an Important Race in New York

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 04, 2026 10:15 AM
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Republicans Lost an Important Race in New York
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) lost his bid for reelection on Tuesday amid hiccups in the voting process.

Democrat nominee Cait Conley defeated Lawler with 52.22 percent of the vote compared to his 47.78 percent.

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Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) represents all of Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties.

Lawler ousted Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, then the House Democrats' campaign chief, in 2022, and defeated former Rep. Mondaire Jones by more than six percentage points in 2024, according to Reuters.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris won the district by 0.6 percentage points in 2024, making it a top Democratic pickup target as Democrats sought a net gain of three seats for House control.

Lawler briefly considered running for governor before announcing in July 2025 that he would seek reelection instead and ran unopposed for the nomination.

Cait Conley is a West Point graduate and 16-year Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, later serving as White House National Security Council counterterrorism director and helping secure elections at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. 

She won the June 23 Democrat primary with 48 percent to Rockland County Legislator Beth Davidson's 34 percent, with Effie Phillips-Staley at 14 percent and John Cappello and Mike Sacks each under two percent.

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Affordability dominated the campaign, with voters prioritizing taxes, utility rates, health insurance, tariffs, and gas prices linked to the Iran war, according to USA TODAY. Lawler campaigned on quadrupling the state and local tax deduction cap to $40,000 from $10,000, allowing over 90 percent of constituents to fully deduct those taxes.

For her part, Conley was caught lying about her record on taxes. She claimed to support relief for residents, but her voting record showed that she isn’t as anti-tax as she portrayed herself.

Lawler called Conley out for being a carpetbagger. "She's not from here. She doesn't own a home here. She doesn't pay taxes here," he said.

In their Sept. 28 News 12 debate, the candidates clashed over immigration enforcement, data centers and tariffs, and both voiced strong support for Israel and condemnation of antisemitism. 

Lawler backed tougher federal immigration legislation to end sanctuary jurisdictions, while Conley backed enforcement focusing only on illegal aliens who committed crimes while living in the country.

Lawler had raised $7.4 million to Conley's $3.3 million as of early June. The Cook Political Report rated the race a toss-up, and a late-September Emerson College/PIX11 poll showed Conley leading by 2 points, within the margin of error.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEW YORK | TARIFFS
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