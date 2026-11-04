Republicans Lost an Important Race in New York

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) lost his bid for reelection on Tuesday amid hiccups in the voting process.

Democrat nominee Cait Conley defeated Lawler with 52.22 percent of the vote compared to his 47.78 percent.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING🚨 Democrat Cait Conley has defeated Incumbent Republican Mike Lawler in the NY-17 U.S. House Election. This is a flip from 🔴 to 🔵. https://t.co/k68BVY2eib — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) November 4, 2026

Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) represents all of Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties.

Lawler ousted Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, then the House Democrats' campaign chief, in 2022, and defeated former Rep. Mondaire Jones by more than six percentage points in 2024, according to Reuters.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris won the district by 0.6 percentage points in 2024, making it a top Democratic pickup target as Democrats sought a net gain of three seats for House control.

Lawler briefly considered running for governor before announcing in July 2025 that he would seek reelection instead and ran unopposed for the nomination.

Cait Conley is a West Point graduate and 16-year Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, later serving as White House National Security Council counterterrorism director and helping secure elections at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

She won the June 23 Democrat primary with 48 percent to Rockland County Legislator Beth Davidson's 34 percent, with Effie Phillips-Staley at 14 percent and John Cappello and Mike Sacks each under two percent.

Congressman Mike Lawler is a Strong Champion, and Highly Effective Representative, for the Great People of New York's 17th Congressional District! A true America First Patriot, Mike is fighting hard to Grow our Economy, Create Jobs, Lower Taxes, Promote American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Support our Brave Military/Veterans and Law Enforcement, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Additionally, he worked tirelessly to successfully increase the SALT deduction for the Working Men and Women of the Great State of New York! Mike is doing an outstanding job representing the Hudson Valley, and all of New York. Mike's opponent, Cait Conley, is a Radical Left Dumocrat who is opposed to NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, and NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY and, if she and the Dumocrats ever got in, all of these things will be terminated. She wants massive Tax Increases, Open Borders, Men playing in Women's Sports, and Transgender Mutilization of your Children. Cait Conley is Reckless, Radical, and Dangerous! Mike Lawler has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR MIKE — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! President DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/lquFSruEgJ ( TS: Nov 2 2026, 10:56 AM ET )‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‌ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 2, 2026

Affordability dominated the campaign, with voters prioritizing taxes, utility rates, health insurance, tariffs, and gas prices linked to the Iran war, according to USA TODAY. Lawler campaigned on quadrupling the state and local tax deduction cap to $40,000 from $10,000, allowing over 90 percent of constituents to fully deduct those taxes.

For her part, Conley was caught lying about her record on taxes. She claimed to support relief for residents, but her voting record showed that she isn’t as anti-tax as she portrayed herself.

BREAKING: Mike Lawler announces that he called Cait Conley to concede https://t.co/BOHUJPj6jG — Timmy Facciola (@TimmyFacciola_) November 4, 2026

Lawler called Conley out for being a carpetbagger. "She's not from here. She doesn't own a home here. She doesn't pay taxes here," he said.

In their Sept. 28 News 12 debate, the candidates clashed over immigration enforcement, data centers and tariffs, and both voiced strong support for Israel and condemnation of antisemitism.

Lawler backed tougher federal immigration legislation to end sanctuary jurisdictions, while Conley backed enforcement focusing only on illegal aliens who committed crimes while living in the country.

Lawler had raised $7.4 million to Conley's $3.3 million as of early June. The Cook Political Report rated the race a toss-up, and a late-September Emerson College/PIX11 poll showed Conley leading by 2 points, within the margin of error.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.