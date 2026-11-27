Trump officials said it wasn’t a cyberattack that grounded all air travel for hours earlier this month, before the Thanksgiving holiday. Other institutions saw technical issues arise, with some former NSA officials adding that companies are using AI to patch corrupted code, which led to service delays. That’s possible, but there have also been some hacks since then, and the narratives are now chaotic. Today, the U.S. Air Force cloud computing platform was reportedly hacked, and it could jeopardize operations throughout the whole branch (via Fox News):

Hackers reportedly breached the U.S. Air Force's flagship Cloud One computing platform, potentially accessing a wide swath of logistic and personnel data, three sources reportedly told Reuters.

The hack, which was discovered within the past month during system updating, may have jeopardized "a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data," according to Reuters.

"The Department of the Air Force does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities, or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department information, systems, and mission capabilities. Ensuring the security, resilience, and availability of our most critical warfighting assets remains a top priority," an Air Force spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"The Department continues to assess and modernize its enterprise cloud capabilities to meet evolving mission, security, resilience, and user requirements. Decisions regarding technical architecture, workload placement, contracts, and future capabilities are made through established governance, acquisition, and risk-management processes," the statement concluded.

Reuters' sources were not able to identify the identity of the hackers, the extent of their intrusion or the scope of what data they may have been able to collect, if any.

The discovery of the breach has led to disruption across the Cloud One platform, the sources told the outlet.

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The reported breach is the latest in a series of recently disclosed hacks on government and military systems.

The FBI's National Crime Information Center has been the victim of hacking twice in the past few months, CNN reported last Friday. The CIA also recently suffered a data breach that exposed unclassified data used by law enforcement across the country, sources told Fox News.