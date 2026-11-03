This New York County Is Already Having Problems With Voting Machines

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler’s (NY-17) campaign went to court on Tuesday after problems with voting machines in Westchester County were revealed earlier in the day.

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Voting machines at most polling stations in the county have experienced issues that will likely delay ballot counting in the race, which is one of the closest House elections in the midterm elections.

The Washington Examiner reported that the Westchester County Board of Elections explained that the issue involved the thickness of paper ballots, which caused the machines to reject them.

The board issued a statement addressing the matter:

The Westchester County Board of Elections (BOE) is aware of an issue involving paper ballots that is preventing voting machines from accepting ballots at polling locations throughout the County. The Westchester Board of Elections wants to reassure every voter that your vote matters, your ballot will be secure and your vote will be counted. The Board of Elections is in constant communication with New York State officials, Westchester County Government and poll workers to address this issue and ensure that voting continues with as little disruption as possible. In the meantime, voters should continue to complete their paper ballots as instructed by poll workers. Ballots will be placed in designated orange emergency ballot bags, which will remain secure and monitored. These ballots will subsequently be counted in accordance with applicable election procedures.

The board affirmed that “Every eligible vote will be counted” and that “No voter should be discouraged from participating in this election because of this issue.”

To every voter in Westchester County: DO NOT LEAVE YOUR POLLING PLACE UNTIL YOU VOTE. Every ballot will be counted and we are already in court to make sure they are counted in **one central location** so that our campaign, election monitors, and our attorneys can watch and oversee the process. I have confidence that every vote will be counted — just VOTE and have your voice heard. 🗳️ 🇺🇸 — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) November 3, 2026

Lawler said his campaign was already in court to ensure that emergency ballots are counted in one central location where the campaign, election monitors, and its attorneys can oversee the process.

WAMC reported that completed ballots will be stored in secure and monitored emergency ballot bags while the issue is investigated. County Executive Ken Jenkins said in a video that there is no plan to extend voting hours.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office was keeping an eye on the situation and was in contact with state and county election officials.

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