You Won't Believe What Kamala Harris Just Said About Impeaching Trump

Former Vice President Kamala Harris cautioned Democrats against impeaching President Donald Trump if they regain control of the House in the midterm elections.

During an appearance on The Parnas Perspective podcast, the host asked, “Let's say Democrats win the House and the Senate next week. What would your recommendation be to leadership in Congress? Would it be to go the investigations route and potentially an impeachment one day, or would it be go pass policy and force the president to veto it?”

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“I think that going in the direction of impeachment is not a good idea,” Harris replied. “Okay, just to be honest with you, I just— because we have limited resources and I think the energy and the resources need to be put into accountability, need to be put into investigations. And that's where the time should be spent.”

The former vice president recalled the prior two impeachment efforts, which ultimately failed, and said Democrats “have to just also agree that our attitude has to be to get stuff done, and the tone and our kind of orientation around it has to be kind of ruthless.”

Harris further stated that she believes “there are a lot of leaders in Congress right now on the Democratic side who are thankfully putting a lot of thought into day one when we take back the gavel.”

Let's not sit around clinking glasses of champagne, because as far as I'm concerned, the election, the night of the election, the day after, when, God willing, we win, that's not the end of this phase. That's the beginning of what we got to get done in terms of action, not just words.

Kamala Harris: I think that going in the direction of impeachment is not a good idea. We have limited resources, and I think the energy and the resources need to be put into accountability, need to be put into investigations. And that’s where the time should be spent. I was in the Senate for the last go-round, and the votes aren’t there. I think after the election, we all have to just also agree that our attitude has to be to get stuff done… — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2026

While some Democrats have avoided using the “I” word, some have already tried impeaching Trump during his second term.

However, others appear to agree with Harris — at least for now. "Literally no Democrats are talking about this," Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-33) told Punchbowl News. "This is not something that comes up in our discussions at all."

Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) said, “We’ve seen this twice already” and that “To do it a third time won’t work.”

President Trump has said on multiple occasions that if Democrats win back the House, they will impeach him again.

He’s right. That’s exactly what they will do.

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Democrats have to play it cool since the midterms are close. They can’t run on “we’re totally gonna impeach the Orange Man What Is Bad™ if y’all vote for us.” They have to convince the public that they will take action on their economic problems.

But this doesn’t mean they won’t immediately file articles of impeachment five minutes after taking office in January. If they win, the nation will be subjected to Impeach Trump Part Three, which will likely go over about as well as the third Godfather sequel.

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