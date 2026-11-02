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The New York Times Has a Grim Midterm Prediction for Republicans. Here's What Could Change It.

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 02, 2026 10:30 AM
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The New York Times Has a Grim Midterm Prediction for Republicans. Here's What Could Change It.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Turnout, turnout, turnout. 

The New York Times’ final midterm prediction doesn’t look good for Republicans, as the NYT/Siena poll shows Democrats expecting to sweep every swing-state Senate race. Most other forecasts also paint a grim picture for Republicans’ chances of holding the Senate, while the House appears poised to swing toward Democrats, as the “people’s house” typically swings against the president’s party during midterms.

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But Republicans need to remember that polls are not the elections themselves. And while the polling picture favors Democrats, turnout is where Republicans have the opportunity to make these races far closer.

The message for Republicans over the last several weeks and heading into the midterms has focused on one thing: turnout. And there’s a good reason for it. 

As The Washington Post reported last week, and The New York Times echoed in its latest forecast, Republicans have responded to polls at a far lower rate than Democrats, raising questions about to what extent the results overstate Democrats’ support. The Times specifically reported that Republicans responded 23 percent less often than Democrats did. 

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Now, that definitely doesn’t mean Republicans are going to sweep the midterms. If Republicans are less likely to respond to polls, that could also mean they’re less likely to turn out, or that they’re simply less enthusiastic about this election than they were in 2024. 

But that’s exactly why turnout matters so much. If Republicans want to hold on to Congress, they need to get their voters to the polls, not count on the polls being wrong. Being undercounted could mean these races are more competitive than they look. But voters the pollsters missed won’t make a difference unless they cast a ballot. 

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Bug your friends to vote. Ask whether they’ve actually done it, not just whether they intend to. Get your fellow Republicans out to the polls, and make sure they follow through. Republicans can question the forecasts, but they can’t afford to mistake that skepticism for confidence that the midterms will go their way. 

The best way to prove the polls wrong is to win, and that takes turnout. We have two days. Let’s make it count.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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