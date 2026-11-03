Democrats Won't Only Target Donald Trump If They Win the Midterms

Democrats are salivating at the prospect of what they will do to President Donald Trump and his family if they retake control of Congress.

Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42) recently told NOTUS that House Democrats are ready to target members of Trump’s administration and family.

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Democrats are planning to investigate President Donald Trump’s family businesses and subpoena acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to testify about Jeffrey Epstein if they win control of the House in November. California Rep. Robert Garcia, who is in line to become the chairman of the House Oversight Committee under Democratic control, told NOTUS that Democrats are prepared to subpoena Blanche and other administration officials on “day one” — and that he expects some of their testimony to happen on camera. “We’ve had zero hearings on Epstein,” Garcia said about the GOP-led investigation. “It’s a huge investigation the American public is interested in … there will definitely be public hearings.” Beyond Epstein, Garcia is proposing an investigative agenda that will target “Trump family corruption,” potential pay-to-play schemes at the Department of Homeland Security and the destruction of vaccine programs at Health and Human Services. Republicans are certain to oppose those efforts. “You gotta take on the Trump family,” Garcia said, pointing to an investment fund that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner runs even as he works on the administration’s policies in the Middle East. He also wants to examine the large government contracts awarded to companies in which Trump’s children hold stakes, as well as the multibillion-dollar crypto deal last year between the Trump family and an Emirati state-backed venture fund. “Those things have to be investigated, because it is pure government corruption,” Garcia said. The current House Oversight chair, James Comer (R-Kentucky), has led committee investigations into then-President Joe Biden, Epstein and the COVID-19 pandemic. He dismissed the Democrats’ plans, saying they “just want to try to go after Trump.” “They’re the biggest hypocrites I’ve ever seen,” Comer said. “They’re just one-trick ponies, they’re going to go after Trump. They don’t care about taxpayers, they don’t care about wasted programs. So let’s hope for the American people they don’t win.”

💥NEW: Top House Oversight Committee Dem Robert Garcia pledges *RETRIBUTION* if party regains control💥 Far-Left podcaster Jennifer Welch asked Garcia if Democrats should prioritize "affordability" or "retribution." Garcia's response: "We can do both!" He didn't even deny that what he's planning is retribution. Earlier in the interview, Garcia revealed his first subpoena targets if Democrats regain power: the Trump Family, Trump Organization, Stephen Miller, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Kristi Noem, and Corey Lewandowski. He also vowed to use all of Democrats' "contempt powers" against these targets. Garcia even name-dropped Melania Trump. There you have it. Garcia just said the quiet part out loud about the Democrat agenda 2 weeks before the Midterms. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 19, 2026

In an interview with CNN, Garcia said, "Trump commits an impeachable offense every week. But our job is to stop Trump, to stop his agenda. That's job number one. So, for us, our job is to (do) investigations and building a case as to why this is the most corrupt person ever to serve."

House Democrat leadership has signaled on numerous occasions that they intend to use the power of Congress to wage lawfare against the president and his allies.

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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) said, “We’re going to hold the crooks accountable, beginning on day one.”

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