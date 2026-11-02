DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

This Could Happen If Dems Win in Alaska

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Nov 02, 2026 2:15 PM
Advertisement
This Could Happen If Dems Win in Alaska
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Republican Rep. James Comer (KY-1) said Sunday that Alaska Democrat Senate nominee Mary Peltola might not be seated in the Senate if she wins Tuesday's election.

Advertisement

Comer’s remarks follow a significant scandal in which members of Peltola’s campaign recruited an individual with the same first and last name as Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan to run for the seat to confuse voters.

During an appearance on Fox News, host Larry Kudlow asked, “Is it at all possible that she might not even be seated, even if she were to win?”

“That's a big possibility,” Comer replied. “I have not spoken to Senator [John] Thune about that. We kind of tend to operate within the confinements of the House with respect to our investigations. But at the end of the day, I think the American people can see loud and clear what was done here.”

The New York Times published a report confirming what many already suspected: that Democrats recruited Dan J. Sullivan, also known as “Decoy Dan,” to appear on the ballot. Several people pointed out that his campaign imagery on his website was similar to the real incumbent.

Recommended
These Three Men Thought Robbing This Armed Homeowner Was a Good Idea. Now One of Them Is Dead. Jeff Charles Gavin Newsom Didn't Jump on the Democrats' Haley Stevens Outrage Train and Ro Khanna's Not Pleased Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Peltola’s campaign has denied the allegations, but at least one campaign member said she was aware of the scheme, even though she was not actively involved with it. Alaska’s governor recently announced state authorities would be investigating the matter.

Comer is pushing for former Peltola campaign manager Elisa Rios and Democrat operative Jerid Kurtz, the two individuals named in the New York Times report, to sit for a transcribed interview before lawmakers. Neither has agreed to appear.

Comer isn’t the only Republican suggesting that Peltola would not be seated if she wins the election.

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) posted on Oct. 31 that "under no circumstances should Mary Peltola be seated if she wins an election in a fraudulent manner.”

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | MARY PELTOLA | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

These Three Men Thought Robbing This Armed Homeowner Was a Good Idea. Now One of Them Is Dead.

These Three Men Thought Robbing This Armed Homeowner Was a Good Idea. Now One of Them Is Dead.

Jeff Charles
Gavin Newsom Didn't Jump on the Democrats' Haley Stevens Outrage Train and Ro Khanna's Not Pleased

Gavin Newsom Didn't Jump on the Democrats' Haley Stevens Outrage Train and Ro Khanna's Not Pleased

Amy Curtis
Your Vote for the Republicans Is a Vote Against Tyranny

Your Vote for the Republicans Is a Vote Against Tyranny

Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos