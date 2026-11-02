This Could Happen If Dems Win in Alaska

Republican Rep. James Comer (KY-1) said Sunday that Alaska Democrat Senate nominee Mary Peltola might not be seated in the Senate if she wins Tuesday's election.

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Comer’s remarks follow a significant scandal in which members of Peltola’s campaign recruited an individual with the same first and last name as Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan to run for the seat to confuse voters.

During an appearance on Fox News, host Larry Kudlow asked, “Is it at all possible that she might not even be seated, even if she were to win?”

“That's a big possibility,” Comer replied. “I have not spoken to Senator [John] Thune about that. We kind of tend to operate within the confinements of the House with respect to our investigations. But at the end of the day, I think the American people can see loud and clear what was done here.”

KUDLOW: Is it possible that if Peltola wins, she won't be seated? COMER: That's a big possibility https://t.co/wAE6OXs6bW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2026

The New York Times published a report confirming what many already suspected: that Democrats recruited Dan J. Sullivan, also known as “Decoy Dan,” to appear on the ballot. Several people pointed out that his campaign imagery on his website was similar to the real incumbent.

30 subpoenas in the Alaska decoy probe. @votetimscott puts "decoy Dan" ON NOTICE: "30 subpoenas, I would be SHAKING in my boots if I was decoy Dan." "Lying to the prosecutors, that's a FELONY." A federal prosecutor has confirmed the criminal probe. https://t.co/44iDVCSILH — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) November 2, 2026

Peltola’s campaign has denied the allegations, but at least one campaign member said she was aware of the scheme, even though she was not actively involved with it. Alaska’s governor recently announced state authorities would be investigating the matter.

Comer is pushing for former Peltola campaign manager Elisa Rios and Democrat operative Jerid Kurtz, the two individuals named in the New York Times report, to sit for a transcribed interview before lawmakers. Neither has agreed to appear.

"It's not illegal. It's what happens in every election." Far-left Democrats are pushing back against claims of an illegal plot in Alaska's Senate race, calling the recruitment of a same-name "Decoy Dan" candidate "pretty dumb" politics rather than a crime. https://t.co/9gOKfptiLz — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) November 2, 2026

Comer isn’t the only Republican suggesting that Peltola would not be seated if she wins the election.

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) posted on Oct. 31 that "under no circumstances should Mary Peltola be seated if she wins an election in a fraudulent manner.”

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