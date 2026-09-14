Al Green Is Trying to Impeach Trump...Again

Democrat Rep. Al Green, who has been ousted from Congress after losing his primary by nearly 40 percent, has announced that he will once again attempt to impeach President Donald Trump.

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New - Retiring Dem Rep. Al Green informs colleagues that he will force a vote *this week* to impeach Trump over ICE killings



This is not what Dems want to be doing pre-election. Jeffries/leadership have tried to keep Green in line before and it’s never worked pic.twitter.com/fAmGp39dKG — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) September 14, 2026

🚨 LMFAO!! Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who lost his primary, just announced he will be FORCING a vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump because of ICE incidents and "killings"



Is this attempt number 8 now?!



Democrat leadership is likely NOT PLEASED, worrying this helps Republicans… pic.twitter.com/oysZ43ZBhn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2026

🚨 LMFAO!! Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who lost his primary, just announced he will be FORCING a vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump because of ICE incidents and "killings"



Is this attempt number 8 now?!



Democrat leadership is likely NOT PLEASED, worrying this helps Republicans… pic.twitter.com/oysZ43ZBhn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2026

FORCED VOTE: Rep. Al Green introduces a privileged resolution to impeach President Trump, citing federal immigration officers' killing of two U.S. citizens — and putting Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in an impossible spot just months before the midterms.



The procedural move… pic.twitter.com/lF3Sqwljca — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 14, 2026

Green has based his latest impeachment bid on the fatal shootings of Renée Good, Alex Pretti, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, and Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero by federal agents conducting immigration enforcement operations, alleging that the actions taken were unjustified and amount to high crimes and misdemeanors.

The newest attempt from Green will mark the eighth attempt by the Texas Democrat to impeach Trump, with the last effort coming as soon as June of this year. His last attempt resulted in House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and 127 of his Democrat colleagues, joined in with their Republican opposition to torpedo the impeachment.

Now, with just 50 days left until the midterm elections, Democrats will once again be forced to record their vote on the issue, potentially giving House Republicans ammunition in their bid to retain both chambers of Congress.

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