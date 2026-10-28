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Donald Trump Just Declared War on This Term

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 28, 2026 11:00 AM
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Donald Trump Just Declared War on This Term
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

President Donald Trump criticized The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday for using the term “artificial intelligence” instead of his preferred “Super Intelligence” and said his administration will ban the term.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump asked when the newspaper will “start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name which virtually everyone else is using, or soon will be.”

In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, “AI/Artificial Intelligence,” in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump directed federal agencies to use the term “super intelligence” because the technology is suffering from a branding problem. During an address to the U.N. General Assembly, he said his terminology is “much more accurate” because the usual label “makes it sound fake.” 

He has aggressively pushed for this rebranding over the past month, declaring that those who do not use the new term will be considered “the enemy.”

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The administration also released a "National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence," which recommends that Congress avoid creating new federal rulemaking bodies to regulate the technology, favoring instead sector-specific regulation through existing agencies and industry-led standards.

The framework focuses on protecting children and respecting intellectual property while calling on Congress to supersede state laws imposing onerous regulations on the industry.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | DONALD TRUMP | THE WALL STREET JOURNAL | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | TRUTH SOCIAL
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