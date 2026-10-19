California's New 'Hate Speech' Law Has Some Serious First Amendment Problems





Christian leaders in California are sounding the alarm on a state law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed requiring “anti-hate speech” training in workplaces that could also apply to churches.

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Newsom signed the measure, AB 1803, in late September, and it takes effect at the beginning of 2028. The bill adds an anti-hate speech component to harassment training that California requires businesses with five or more workers to provide.

From Fox News Digital:

A new California law requiring employers to integrate "anti-hate speech" instruction into workplace harassment training is drawing criticism from conservative Christians, who say it forces employers to promote a government-approved viewpoint. Assembly Bill 1803 was signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom last month and will take effect Jan. 1, 2028. It stipulates that employers with five or more employees who are covered by the state’s existing harassment-training requirements must include additional instruction on recognizing, reporting and addressing workplace speech that "vilifies, humiliates, or incites hatred" based on protected characteristics, including sexual orientation and gender identity. But Christian churches that base their teachings on biblical passages stating that homosexual acts or same-sex relationships are contrary to biblical teaching, are not explicitly exempt from the new training requirements. The California Family Council and pastors from several traditional churches across the state say the law poses a significant problem. They warn that traditional Christian teachings on sexuality, marriage and gender could become entangled in workplace disputes over what constitutes hateful speech. "California has gotten excited about their ability to retrain the entire population regarding what they believe about gender and sexual orientation," Greg Burt, vice president of the California Family Council (CFC), told Fox News Digital regarding the legislation. "... But California’s Civil Rights Department put together some curriculum that is explicitly condemning anyone who has a conservative view."

Governor @GavinNewsom just signed AB1803 which orders employers to train workers on “anti-hate speech” and never defined the term. Churches will now have to submit to Sacramento who gets to decide which Bible verses count as hate. That’s not workplace training. That’s Gavin Newsom allowing the state to write your church’s sermons! 🥴 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) October 9, 2026

As with most laws of this nature, this one does not clearly define “hate speech,” meaning that the government can interpret a wide swath of communications as being violations of the law. This could apply even to churches whose religious beliefs might be considered hateful by those on the hard left.

Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills told Fox News Digital, "The Trojan horse has gotten within the walls and the government is now seeking to legislate their godless morality even into the conduct of the church. And it's completely unacceptable and will be challenged.”

Conservative commentator Todd Starnes also bashed the law, calling it “compelled indoctrination” and arguing, “You cannot regulate what you cannot define.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said, “Trying to combat the ambiguous concept of ‘hate speech’ is unwise, and in most cases, unconstitutional.”

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And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why we have the First Amendment. California’s government has expanded its power to exercise more authoritarian policies against its politically disfavored class.

There are already laws against discrimination of the type included in this law. Requiring all workplaces to conform to progressive ideology on matters of bigotry is a clear example of overreach and will almost certainly be used for political purposes.

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