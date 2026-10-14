Saying 'Christ Alone' Is Now 'White Privilege'? Jonathan Turley Warns Divinity Schools Are Woke Too.

If you spend any time on social media, especially around Christmas and Easter, you'll inevitably run across some leftist troll who tells Christians, "You know Jesus was a brown-skinned dude, right? You racist bigots!"

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Yes, Christians know this. The portrayal of Jesus as other nationalities and races is not limited to Americans or Europeans. African and Asian depictions of Christ also exist. But because the Left is nothing if not hypocritical and inconsistent, wokeness in divinity schools is leading the same people to say that a simple basic Christian declaration , "in Christ alone" — is now "white privilege.

Divinity Schools have shown the same radical shift to the left as other schools in higher education. That was evident this week at Point Loma Nazarene University, where Dean of Students Jason Cha warned students that saying “in Christ alone” is a sign of “white privilege.”… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 13, 2026

Here's more:

I discussed how Divinity Schools have shown the same trend as other departments in higher education with a radical shift to the Left. That was evident in a controversy this week at Point Loma Nazarene University, where Dean of Students Jason Cha told student leaders that identifying as being “in Christ alone” is a sign of “white privilege.” Dean Cha is an example of the resumes that draw appointments and presentations in higher education. According to The College Fix, Cha’s 2023 dissertation at Azusa Pacific University was titled “Raging Waters of Whiteness: Addressing White Evangelical Racism in Higher Education.” His scholarship draws on critical pedagogy, incorporating “critical race theory, critical white studies, and evangelical postcolonial studies.”

So which is it, lefties? Is Jesus a brown-skinned Middle Eastern dude, or is expressing a basic tenet of Christianity — that salvation is "in Christ alone" — now racist "white privilege"? Because it can't be both.

Christians of all denominations number somewhere between 2.3 and 2.6 billion, including hundreds of millions in Africa, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The mainstream denominations all profess that salvation comes through Jesus Christ and God alone. This is not news to anyone except the Democrats and their allies running divinity schools, of course.

......For a school established as “a simple Bible college,” it now seems determined to be something quite different. As for Dean Cha, the faculty has every right to pick their leadership, and donors have every right to base their contributions on those choices. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 13, 2026

But as Turley notes, the Democrats are realizing that faith actually means something to people, so they're jumping on the bandwagon. Sort of. They're elevating guys like James Talarico, the "pastor" who relies heavily on Islamic influences, thinks the Ten Commandments are violence, and that the Bible is pro-choice. In other words, they're corrupting Christianity to use it as a political platform.

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Any institution that says anything other than "in Christ alone" is not Christian.



By definition. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) October 14, 2026

This is like those surveys that say Catholics disagree with the resurrection or Church teaching on abortion. By definition, that's not Catholic.

The Communists infiltrated seminaries starting in the 60s https://t.co/2bap2FEfjt — Selina Rifkin M.Div. (@SelinaThePagan) October 13, 2026

The Left plays the long game. That's why they've spent years infiltrating public schools, colleges and universities, and other institutions. They can then control them and — more importantly — what comes out of them. That's how you fundamentally change America, a country they've hated for decades.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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