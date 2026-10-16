Trump Says He Will Blame These People If Ken Paxton Loses Texas Senate Race





President Donald Trump railed against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Republican strategist Karl Rove, accusing them of trying to sabotage Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Senate campaign.

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In a Thursday post on Truth Social, Trump said if Paxton loses his race, Cornyn and Rove will be to blame.

"If Ken Paxton loses, it will be because of WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Political Hacks like John Cornyn and Karl Rove, who have ineffectively opposed me for my entire political career," Trump wrote.

Paxton, the Republican nominee, faces Democrat state Rep. James Talarico in November. Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 19, according to the Texas Secretary of State. Paxton beat Cornyn in a primary runoff in May. Ever since then, Cornyn has continued waging war on Paxton and taking jabs at President Trump.

The Russian refusal to accept an energy cease-fire is the latest evidence that President Trump’s courtship of Vladimir Putin isn’t working. https://t.co/wdqZmLlriI via @WSJopinion — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 13, 2026

Paxton always lets you down — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 26, 2026

The president accused both men of working against Paxton in the post. "Sadly, and very stupidly, John Cornyn, and his Liddle' Buddy, Super RINO, Karl Rove, are doing everything possible to make it hard for Ken Paxton, the Greatest Attorney General in the History of Texas, and one of the Best in the United States, to win the upcoming Midterm Election against a Radical Left Lunatic, James TalaFREAKO, who is the ANTITHESIS of Texas Values," he wrote.

The president also pointed to the primary results showing how badly Paxton defeated Cornyn for the nomination. "John Cornyn who, after my Endorsement, lost the Primary to Ken by a very wide margin, and Karl Rove, who shouldn't be allowed to spew his jealousy on FoxNews, should be ashamed of themselves," Trump wrote.

Rove has not said whether he would vote for Paxton or back Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico. But he has criticized Paxton on multiple occasions. He once said the race “would be over” if Cornyn had won the nomination.

As it stands currently, most polls show Talarico narrowly leading Paxton, but the race is clearly a toss-up.

Paxton was also caught on a hot mic recounting a story showing how badly Cornyn wants him to lose the race.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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