John Cornyn's Temper Tantrum Won't Stop

Sen. John Cornyn’s temper tantrum following his historically awful performance in the Texas Republican primary is still ongoing, with the lame-duck politician now telling reporters that his former opponent Ken Paxton is a “poor campaigner” who is “not offering a very compelling case for his election.”

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More from my conversation with Sen. John Cornyn, who’s not holding back #TXSen https://t.co/xuesPHfk0d pic.twitter.com/uAIutDEusQ — Gabby Birenbaum (@birenbomb) August 28, 2026

Cornyn is refusing to help fundraise for Paxton, even as Democrat candidate James Talarico has become the cash cow of the Democrat Party, saying that Texas is a “black hole when it comes to campaign cash,” according to the Texas Tribune. He indicated that the funds he helped to secure would be disbursed across other competitive races around the country.

Cornyn and allies blew $92 million in an attempt to keep his political career afloat in the Republican primary. The end result was a nearly 30-point loss, a historically poor performance for an incumbent, who only managed to win two counties across the entire state. One county, Kenedy, only reported eight total votes in the run-off. Still, Cornyn claims that Paxton is the one who lacks a “compelling case for his election.”

Since his complete rejection at the ballot box, Cornyn has since made himself a thorn in the side of President Donald Trump’s agenda. Cornyn has run a highly-vocal demoralization campaign surrounding the passage of the election security SAVE Act and refused to confirm Attorney General Todd Blanche unless the Department of Justice killed the proposed anti-weaponization fund. He then defended a former legislative staffer who jumped ship to join the Talarico campaign.

In 67 days, Cornyn will watch from home as Talarico and Paxton face off for control over his Senate seat.

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