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Animal Rights Activists Ask Court to Treat Elephants Like Humans

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 15, 2026 3:15 PM
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Animal Rights Activists Ask Court to Treat Elephants Like Humans
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File

Hawaii’s Supreme Court will determine the fates of two elephants that the Indian government gave to the Honolulu Zoo.

The court will hear arguments next month debating whether the two elephants, named Mari and Vaigai, can go to court to challenge their captivity.

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The Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP), a Florida-based nonprofit organization, filed the lawsuit in 2023 seeking a common-law writ of habeas corpus on behalf of the elephants. Mari has been kept at the zoo since 1982 and Vaigai since 1992. The organization wants the elephants moved to a Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries—accredited elephant sanctuary instead of being released into the wild.

A group of legal experts in the United Kingdom backing the lawsuit says the animals were “taken from their families and homes in India,” according to court documents.

The organization explains why it is arguing for the elephants’ rights to habeas corpus in a press release.

The NhRP seeks recognition of Mari and Vaigai’s right to liberty through the common law writ of habeas corpus—a legal remedy that has historically served as one of the judiciary’s most important safeguards against unlawful confinement. The organization argues that the common law has long evolved to recognize new rights where justice requires and that Hawaiʻi’s courts have both the authority and responsibility to continue that tradition.

“The common law has never been static and it evolves as courts confront new questions of justice,” said Jake Davis, Senior Staff Attorney at the Nonhuman Rights Project and lead counsel in the case. “Hawaiʻi has the opportunity to recognize that Mari and Vaigai’s profound interest in liberty deserves legal protection, and we look forward to presenting that case before the state’s highest court.”

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The First Circuit court dismissed the petition in 2024, and the Intermediate Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling in January 2026. The courts held that elephants are not “persons” and that the statutory writ supersedes the common-law writ.

This will be the third time a state high court has agreed to hear an animal habeas petition. All three were brought by NhRP. New York’s Court of Appeals rejected a bid for a Bronx Zoo elephant named Happy, in 2022.

The notion that an animal should have the same rights as humans is absurd on its face. It’s the type of lawsuit that many would label frivolous. But there is something deeper at work here.

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The animal rights lobby isn’t just a bunch of hippie-dippie weirdos as they are often portrayed on television. They have a powerful political machine aimed at weaponizing government power to force their views on the rest of us.

Take this elephant case, for example. It might be tempting to believe the organization just wants the elephants moved to a better environment. But it’s about more than that. It’s about setting a precedent that animal owners across the country can leverage against them.

If Hawaii’s Supreme Court rules in the organization’s favor, it could lead to other instances in which animal rights activists file similar briefings on behalf of other animals — including livestock, pets, and other types of animals. It’s about controlling how people own, use, and consume animals.

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News Topics HAWAII | INDIA | LAWSUIT | SUPREME COURT
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