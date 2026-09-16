Ohio Senators Introduce 'Red Light Act' to End Illegal-Alien Driver's Licenses

A new bill aims to stop illegal aliens from obtaining “drive-only” licenses after illegal alien drivers have killed multiple people while driving over the past few years.

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Senators Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted (R-Ohio) introduced the Red Light Act that aims to withhold federal funds from states that issue licenses to illegal aliens and to those who cannot provide proof of citizenship.

Illegal alien drivers in California, Pennsylvania, and Ohio have killed state residents. This bill aims to penalize states that allow illegal aliens to drive.

“How many more Ohio families have to bury their loved ones who were murdered by illegal immigrants who never should have been behind the wheel, before Democrats finally admit enough is enough? This epidemic has gone on too long,” Moreno said in a statement. “We refuse to let another ‘drive-only’ license be handed out to people who have no business being in our communities in the first place. Not one more.”

An Ohioan was killed last month in a car crash caused by an illegal immigrant with a drive-only license from Connecticut. Meanwhile, 19 states and D.C. continue issuing these licenses.



Congress has a responsibility to protect its citizens. These jurisdictions should not be… https://t.co/rDVAKahOBo — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) September 16, 2026

A “drive-only” license is a license issued by some states to individuals who cannot demonstrate lawful immigration status or provide a Social Security Number.

The Red Light Act directs the U.S. Department of Transportation to withhold a state’s share of federal highway funds from any state that allows illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses or other forms of identification. Withheld funds would then be redistributed to states that do not issue driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.

“America continues to see the tragic results of the Biden administration’s open border and sanctuary policies. Just last month, an Ohioan was killed in a car accident because of a failed Connecticut state policy that gave a driver’s license to an immigrant who entered our country illegally. Eighteen other states and the District of Columbia also allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. This is wrong and must be changed,” said Senator Husted.

On August 29, 2026, an Ohioan was killed in a car crash caused by an illegal alien who obtained a “drive-only” license in Connecticut.

Following this deadly accident, Moreno sent a letter to Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont demanding answers. In the week that followed, between August 29 and September 6, 2026, three Ohioans were killed in crashes caused by illegal aliens.

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“Ohio does not issue these licenses—and other states should follow our lead. Congress has a responsibility to protect its citizens: these twenty governments are putting American lives at risk by issuing ‘drive-only’ licenses and should not be rewarded with federal taxpayer dollars. The Red Light Act would hold these states accountable and save Americans’ lives on the road,” Sen. Husted said.

🔥🚨 BREAKING — Senators Moreno and Husted plan to file a bill today that will REVOKE funding from states that issue driver’s licenses for illegal aliens.



Sen. Jon Husted and Sen. Bernie Moreno’s "Red Light Act" would strip DOT cash from any state that issues those cards and… pic.twitter.com/2jfEUKLXZ5 — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) September 16, 2026

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