Woke Mob Tries to Cancel Country Star for the Lamest of Reasons

Country music singer Ella Langley is facing an online backlash. But it’s not about political statements, as is the case with many celebrities. It’s not even about her music.

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People are incensed at her because she posted pictures of herself posing with deer she hunted. Now, people on social media are all in a tizzy because she enjoys the same activities as many male country singers.

From Evie Magazine:

Ella Langley is having the kind of year most singers spend their lives chasing. She leads the 2026 CMA nominations with nine nods, and "Choosin' Texas" has broken the record for the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Naturally, the internet has found something else to discuss: deer she hunted in Alabama. Photos Langley posted in 2022 resurfaced in September, drawing a wave of insults. Country Chord documented people calling her an "industry plant" and saying she was basically MAGA. In the screenshots circulating online, the language gets uglier still: "trailer trash," "b*tch." Country music's male stars have certainly never needed to conceal their interest in hunting. Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean are part of Buck Commander, a hunting brand that openly celebrates deer camp, family, and the outdoors. Hunting, agree or disagree with it, is common in the South.

Several users called her names and excoriated her for hunting, according to The Daily Mail.

Sharing a selection of images to X, one disgruntled observer wrote: 'This disgusting industry plant, MAGA, zionist and now weird b**ch is the same one all of you are listening to and supporting, and she's suddenly topping every music chart out of nowhere... 'Please stop making just any idiot famous; this is simply awful.' Another wrote: 'That's really unfortunate, I hope she addresses it and learns from the past.' And a third added: 'She's disgusting.'

However, Langley has her fair share of defenders who slammed her detractors for piling on.

@DailyMail So the people that like to chop up babies and sell them for parts don't like it when you shoot deer? https://t.co/Rb5qXIKWjQ — weekendatBrandon's (@BidensPrevagen) October 8, 2026

@DailyMail Hunters are not disgusting. Libtards are disgusting — Momofhoods (@Momofhoods24) October 8, 2026

@DailyMail Backlash from who? Dorks that don’t even like country music? Get your vag checked for sand champ. — Rich (@DonaldKenny420) October 8, 2026

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The singer has never hidden her passion for hunting. When she was asked what her dream hunt would be in a clip from CMA Fest 2024, she answered, “My dream would be a massive white tail.”

She also acknowledged that her biggest hunting-related regret was that she never found the largest deer she killed and said it was “one of the hardest lessons I’ve ever learned deer hunting.”

I’m very familiar with how the animal rights lobby operates. Their objective is to demonize people who hunt, or even own pets.

But Evie Magazine’s point was apt. Where were these people when famous men discuss their love of hunting? They don’t see the type of mindless pile-on Langley received. Perhaps they need to check their sexism before beclowning themselves, for a change.

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