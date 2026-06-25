The IRGC Just Fired on a Cargo Ship in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran is once again testing the limits of the memorandum of understanding.

On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly attacked a Singapore-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, damaging the vessel’s bridge but causing no casualties, according to two U.S. officials. The attack came after an IRGC warning to ships that they could not use routes through the Strait that had not been sanctioned by Iran, underscoring Tehran’s apparent effort to assert more control over the waterway than the MOU allows.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Iran has attacked a Singapore-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, per US officials.



The attack took place near the coast of Oman after the Iranian Navy warned ships not to use routes through Hormuz that have not obtained Iranian approval. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 25, 2026

BREAKING:



The Islamic Regime in Iran has struck a cargo vessel with a off the coast of Oman in the Hormuz Strait.



The attack comes after Tehran issued a warning to vessels not to sail in the new corridor in the Hormuz Strait announced by Oman. pic.twitter.com/lozSbcm6sN — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 25, 2026

The White House has not yet responded to the incident, but it represents yet another breach of the agreement struck just last week. Whether it will derail the deal entirely is doubtful, but the larger question is how the United States intends to respond, hopefully with more than rhetoric.

Iran is testing the waters and openly challenging American power, and that cannot be tolerated in a region that only respects military might.

One of the main reasons cited for agreeing to the MOU in the first place was reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which had choked off oil shipments around the world and driven up gas prices and inflation in the United States. Iran had its own incentive as well: the deal gave the regime immediate access to resume selling oil, a major boost to an economy battered by the American blockade.

But that still leaves the larger question of why Iran agreed in the first place. Was it a genuine desire to end the war, or simply a way to secure an economic windfall? As of today, with the attack on a cargo vessel, it appears the IRGC’s appetite for control is far from broken as it tries to dominate what should be a free-flowing international waterway.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.