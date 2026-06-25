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The IRGC Just Fired on a Cargo Ship in the Strait of Hormuz

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 25, 2026 3:15 PM
The IRGC Just Fired on a Cargo Ship in the Strait of Hormuz
Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP

Iran is once again testing the limits of the memorandum of understanding. 

On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly attacked a Singapore-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, damaging the vessel’s bridge but causing no casualties, according to two U.S. officials. The attack came after an IRGC warning to ships that they could not use routes through the Strait that had not been sanctioned by Iran, underscoring Tehran’s apparent effort to assert more control over the waterway than the MOU allows.

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The White House has not yet responded to the incident, but it represents yet another breach of the agreement struck just last week. Whether it will derail the deal entirely is doubtful, but the larger question is how the United States intends to respond, hopefully with more than rhetoric. 

Iran is testing the waters and openly challenging American power, and that cannot be tolerated in a region that only respects military might. 

One of the main reasons cited for agreeing to the MOU in the first place was reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which had choked off oil shipments around the world and driven up gas prices and inflation in the United States. Iran had its own incentive as well: the deal gave the regime immediate access to resume selling oil, a major boost to an economy battered by the American blockade. 

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But that still leaves the larger question of why Iran agreed in the first place. Was it a genuine desire to end the war, or simply a way to secure an economic windfall? As of today, with the attack on a cargo vessel, it appears the IRGC’s appetite for control is far from broken as it tries to dominate what should be a free-flowing international waterway.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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